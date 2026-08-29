Between Indy And The Ohio Border Is One Of Indiana's Best Places To Retire With Affordability And Sporty Appeal

With a cost of living lower than many other U.S. states, Indiana is a feasible retirement destination for seniors who don't want to break the bank. But retirement isn't only about affordability; it's also about community and connection. Henry County, Indiana, just an hour outside of Indianapolis and an hour and a half from Dayton, combines a reasonable cost of living with friendly residents who love athletics and recreation.

Henry County recently made the list of top places to retire in Indiana on Niche, a determination based on cost of living, climate, demographics, and amenities. At times, home buying in the county has been difficult due to cost and a lack of supply. However, the median home prices in Henry County have decreased over the last year, and home values are currently less than half the national average. Median rents also are lower than the U.S. average, and more than 20% of the county's population is over the age of 65. At its core, Henry County is a rural corner of the Midwest that highlights everything there is to love about mid-America, from strong community ties to fun things to do.