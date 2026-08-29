Between Indy And The Ohio Border Is One Of Indiana's Best Places To Retire With Affordability And Sporty Appeal
With a cost of living lower than many other U.S. states, Indiana is a feasible retirement destination for seniors who don't want to break the bank. But retirement isn't only about affordability; it's also about community and connection. Henry County, Indiana, just an hour outside of Indianapolis and an hour and a half from Dayton, combines a reasonable cost of living with friendly residents who love athletics and recreation.
Henry County recently made the list of top places to retire in Indiana on Niche, a determination based on cost of living, climate, demographics, and amenities. At times, home buying in the county has been difficult due to cost and a lack of supply. However, the median home prices in Henry County have decreased over the last year, and home values are currently less than half the national average. Median rents also are lower than the U.S. average, and more than 20% of the county's population is over the age of 65. At its core, Henry County is a rural corner of the Midwest that highlights everything there is to love about mid-America, from strong community ties to fun things to do.
Sports in Henry County
Henry County is a destination for basketball fans thanks to several attractions. The Hoosier Gym in Knightstown is where iconic scenes from the movie Hoosiers were filmed, and fans can visit the gym, tour the locker rooms, and purchase souvenirs. The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in New Castle, a friendly locale known as "The Rose City," draws fans of Indiana high-school basketball to tour exhibits and learn about legends like Larry Bird and John Wooden. Henry County is also home to one of the world's largest high school gymnasiums, where thousands of fans pack the seats each season to support the New Castle Trojans. There's even a local ABA team, the Indiana Legends, allowing sports fans to watch professional games without driving into Indianapolis.
For seniors looking for sporty fun outside of basketball, Henry County offers several parks and greenways with miles of trails. Summit Lake State Park is known for fishing and bird-watching, while Baker Park has shuffleboard and horseshoe pits. Valley View Golf Course is an 18-hole course on land that once was a 168-acre farm, and the Red-tail Land Conservancy runs several nature preserves across Henry County and its neighboring counties where residents can enjoy seeing plants and wildlife on protected lands. The area is also only 3.5 hours from the peaceful lake beach at Indiana Dunes National Park.
Community events in Henry County
Henry County's low cost of living is aided by all the free attractions the area offers. In addition to the parks system, there are no-cost activities like the Henry County Veterans Museum, the Mooreland Free Fair, and the New Castle Broad Street Cruise-Ins. Transportation is generally car-dependent due to the county's mixed rural surroundings, but the New Castle Community Transit system and the New InterUrban offer accessible, free rides throughout parts of the county.
With average high temperatures in the area ranging from around 85 degrees Fahrenheit in July down to 36 degrees Fahrenheit in January, Henry County is a good fit for retirees who want to experience all four seasons. Tornadoes are occasional concerns, and the area averages about two feet of snow per year. Overall, residents describe the county as quiet but friendly and close-knit. While services at the Henry County Senior Center have limited hours and seem to be focused on the affordable daily lunch offerings, the center receives good reviews from visitors, and one Google Maps Local Guide described it as a "great place for seniors to meet and play games." Other opportunities for community bonding include local events like Sulphur Springs Community Days, the Farmer's Pike Festival on Labor Day Weekend, and the downtown Christmas walk in New Castle. For more things to do, make the 60-mile drive to Indianapolis, but be sure to read the unwritten rules to know before visiting Indy.