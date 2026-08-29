Forget Key West, Visit Florida's Quiet And Secluded Island With Pristine Ocean Views And Fishing Spots

One of the best ways to explore The Sunshine State is on an epic road trip, and you might think of heading to the Florida Keys. Without a doubt, Key West is gorgeous. But if you're searching for something that feels like a private island escape that's a little more secluded but doesn't skimp out on pristine ocean views with prime fishing spots, then forget Key West. Check out its quieter neighbor, Boca Chica Key, instead.

Positioned in the Lower Keys, Boca Chica is an underrated option that many drive past while heading to Key West. With more attractions and sites to see on Key West, such as the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum and the Southernmost Point of the United States, it definitely sees a much higher volume of tourists. Having an international airport and a higher concentration of bars, restaurants, and hotels certainly doesn't hurt either. But if you're craving relaxation and a chill vibe that many come to Florida to chase, look no further than the small island of Boca Chica, which is Spanish for "small mouth." Both islands offer beachy vibes and wide-open views of turquoise water; however, Boca Chica Key offers a tranquility you might not get while visiting Key West.