Forget Key West, Visit Florida's Quiet And Secluded Island With Pristine Ocean Views And Fishing Spots
One of the best ways to explore The Sunshine State is on an epic road trip, and you might think of heading to the Florida Keys. Without a doubt, Key West is gorgeous. But if you're searching for something that feels like a private island escape that's a little more secluded but doesn't skimp out on pristine ocean views with prime fishing spots, then forget Key West. Check out its quieter neighbor, Boca Chica Key, instead.
Positioned in the Lower Keys, Boca Chica is an underrated option that many drive past while heading to Key West. With more attractions and sites to see on Key West, such as the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum and the Southernmost Point of the United States, it definitely sees a much higher volume of tourists. Having an international airport and a higher concentration of bars, restaurants, and hotels certainly doesn't hurt either. But if you're craving relaxation and a chill vibe that many come to Florida to chase, look no further than the small island of Boca Chica, which is Spanish for "small mouth." Both islands offer beachy vibes and wide-open views of turquoise water; however, Boca Chica Key offers a tranquility you might not get while visiting Key West.
A secluded escape with pristine ocean views
Driving along one of America's prettiest roads surrounded by ocean water, you'd never guess that beyond the U.S. Naval Air Station, there's a quiet paradisal beach just waiting to be explored. Boca Chica Beach is quiet for a reason, and most tourists typically pass by it without even knowing. There's a chance some Floridians aren't aware of this tucked away gem either. Key West offers one of the coolest destinations for sunset views and unique shops, but what Boca Chica lacks in terms of commercialized plazas and restaurants, it makes up for with beautiful mangroves to fish in, seagrass, coves, and a reprieve from the tourists of Key West.
To get to Boca Chica Beach, from U.S. Route 1, make your way down Boca Chica Road about two miles before reaching a parking lot. From the parking lot, the adventure really begins, as curious travelers seeking pristine ocean views make their way on foot to the white powdery sands of Boca Chica Beach. Since there's no entrance fee to access the beach, there aren't any amenities available. With the Naval Base in close proximity, always be respectful and steer clear of trespassing on private property to avoid unwanted fines.
Boca Chica's stellar fishing opportunities and how to get there
When it comes to stellar ocean views and fishing spots, Boca Chica steps up to the plate. Noted as having deep water with optimal current flow for fishing, casting a line can be done at the base of the bridge, where tarpon and grouper are plentiful, and mangrove snapper can be caught in the grassy shallows along the Gulf side of the key. Access to other fishing spots can be done in the deep waters and hiring a boat charter is an option, with most companies offering charters from Key West or Stock Island. Companies such as Captain Experiences offer professional guides that know all the best places to snag a barracuda, black grouper, and shark, or take a guided tour for dolphin watching. It's no wonder why these stunning Florida islands are where Paul Newman liked to go fishing.
Boca Chica Key is easily accessible via the Overseas Highway (U.S. Route 1), under a four-hour drive from Miami. Alternatively, visitors can fly into Key West International Airport (EYW) with direct flights from Miami International Airport (MIA) and connecting flights from several other major U.S. cities. From EYW, Boca Chica Key is only a 15-minute drive away. Its close proximity allows visitors to enjoy the lively atmosphere of Key West, while offering a quieter escape, making Boca Chica an ideal destination for those looking to enjoy the Florida Keys at a more relaxed pace.