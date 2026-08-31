Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Town With A State Park And A Charming Downtown

While the sunny climate and senior-friendly benefits have long made Florida a top choice for retirement, New England states such as Massachusetts have become a hotspot for retirees in recent years. The state is filled with charming little towns that offer a tranquil, scenic place to settle down and enjoy this new phase of life. One such town is Uxbridge, an active, historic community in Worcester County.

Incorporated in 1727, Uxbridge began as an agricultural hub before housing one of New England's first woolen mills, which led to a booming textile industry by the mid-19th century. Today, several historic structures, including the mill, still remain scattered around Uxbridge, particularly in the Uxbridge Common District located downtown, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Uxbridge also sits right in the heart of the Blackstone Valley Heritage Corridor, the birthplace of the American Industrial Revolution that stretches for 48 miles along the Blackstone River, making this town a haven for history lovers. Beyond the historic appeal, Uxbridge is a quaint town full of New England charm. Nature enthusiasts can also enjoy the abundance of outdoor recreation nearby, including a huge state park and several bodies of water.

Located about 19 miles southeast of Worcester and about 45 miles southwest of Boston, it is easy to see why one comment in the r/massachusetts Reddit thread describes Uxbridge as "country living convenient to the city." However, the small-town appeal can be limiting, as several residents in the thread note the lack of diverse dining options, and there's only one small medical center. Thankfully, the nearby town of Milford offers more options, and Worcester's larger hospitals are under a 30-minute drive away.