Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Town With A State Park And A Charming Downtown
While the sunny climate and senior-friendly benefits have long made Florida a top choice for retirement, New England states such as Massachusetts have become a hotspot for retirees in recent years. The state is filled with charming little towns that offer a tranquil, scenic place to settle down and enjoy this new phase of life. One such town is Uxbridge, an active, historic community in Worcester County.
Incorporated in 1727, Uxbridge began as an agricultural hub before housing one of New England's first woolen mills, which led to a booming textile industry by the mid-19th century. Today, several historic structures, including the mill, still remain scattered around Uxbridge, particularly in the Uxbridge Common District located downtown, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Uxbridge also sits right in the heart of the Blackstone Valley Heritage Corridor, the birthplace of the American Industrial Revolution that stretches for 48 miles along the Blackstone River, making this town a haven for history lovers. Beyond the historic appeal, Uxbridge is a quaint town full of New England charm. Nature enthusiasts can also enjoy the abundance of outdoor recreation nearby, including a huge state park and several bodies of water.
Located about 19 miles southeast of Worcester and about 45 miles southwest of Boston, it is easy to see why one comment in the r/massachusetts Reddit thread describes Uxbridge as "country living convenient to the city." However, the small-town appeal can be limiting, as several residents in the thread note the lack of diverse dining options, and there's only one small medical center. Thankfully, the nearby town of Milford offers more options, and Worcester's larger hospitals are under a 30-minute drive away.
The history and charm of downtown Uxbridge
The Blackstone Valley Heritage Corridor is home to several unique towns, such as Hopedale, a charming suburb with a historic downtown, and Uxbridge is no different. One of the best ways to experience Uxbridge is by enjoying a stroll through the historic downtown area. This is a very walkable district, making it easy for seniors to combine sightseeing, errands, and grabbing a bite to eat in a single outing. The Uxbridge Free Public Library is a great place to begin for history buffs, as it has been housed in the former Thayer Memorial Building since 1894. It also provides a space for a wide range of events for residents of all ages, from crafting classes to book clubs to yoga, making it easy for retirees to get involved with the rest of the Uxbridge community.
From here, enjoy a short stroll to the Cornet John Farnum House. Built in 1710, this is the site of Uxbridge's very first town meeting and the headquarters for the Uxbridge Historical Society. A bit farther east from downtown is the old Stanley Woolen Mill, which closed in 1989 and serves as a reminder of the town's role in the country's textile history.
Downtown Uxbridge is full of local businesses that add to the small-town charm. Retirees can start their day with house-roasted coffee and fresh pastries at Honeysuckle Roastery and Cafe, a local favorite located inside of a historic church. Another option is Depot Cafe, which serves hearty portions of classic American comfort food for breakfast and lunch. Afterward, visit the Blackstone Valley Art Association to check out works by local artists or to attend one of the community events held throughout the year.
Active living and outdoor recreation in Uxbridge
While there are several New England towns for retirees who want scenery and simplicity, Uxbridge is home to some incredible outdoor offerings that draw retirees who want to stay active in their golden years. The most notable option is the Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park, which offers 1,000 acres of picturesque natural scenery and activities. Visitors will find tons of trails throughout the park for walking, hiking, biking, or horseback riding, some of which run along the river for stunning views of the water. The river provides ample opportunities for fishing and boating, and the park is filled with historic sites, as the area once acted as the route for transporting textiles between Providence, Rhode Island, and the rest of central Massachusetts. One notable historic site is River Bend Farm, a heritage site housed within a barn built in 1913. Surrounded by a sprawling rural landscape, as well as a portion of the old Blackstone Canal, the farm now acts as the park's visitor center.
Beyond the state park, there are still plenty of ways to stay active in and around Uxbridge. There's the Pout Pond Recreation Area, anchored by a public pond with a sandy beach area where visitors can swim, kayak, or attend one of the Uxbridge community events held here, such as Music on the Pond. Bird lovers should head a bit farther north for the West Hill Dam Recreation Area located on the West River, where visitors can catch a glimpse of sparrows, chickadees, and other bird species that call the area home. Retiring in Uxbridge also places seniors in proximity to some of the unique natural attractions around the Blackstone Valley Heritage Corridor, such as Purgatory Chasm, a unique state reservation and beloved hiking spot in Sutton, about 9 miles away.