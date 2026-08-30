Forget Houston, Retire To Texas' Affordable City Just Over An Hour Away With Shops, Outdoor Fun, And Charm

On the surface, Houston's typical home value of $263,563 (according to Zillow) may look relatively affordable, but when you look beyond the city limits, retirees will find towns that are even more affordable than Space City. Wharton lies just outside the Houston metropolitan statistical area, and its housing market is considerably less expensive than that of the big city. According to Zillow, the typical home in Wharton is valued at just $224,465, almost $40,000 less than in Houston.

Wharton's affordability also shows up in its cost of living. According to Salary.com, Wharton's cost of living is 6.2% below Houston's average and 12% below the Texas average. The town also scores well on basic needs like groceries (94.8), utilities (95.9), and other goods such as clothing and restaurants (78.7), all below the national average of 100 (according to Best Places). For retirees on a fixed income, those lower costs could make a meaningful difference to a household budget. The Lone Star State is a retirement haven with a better cost of living than popular spots like Florida, and Wharton is an excellent example of this.