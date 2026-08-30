Utah's Crystal-Clear Artificial Mountain Lake Is A Salt Lake Day Trip For Idyllic Swims And Fishing
Northeast of Salt Lake City, Utah, located in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, is a reservoir that makes for a perfect day or weekend trip if you're looking to relax on the water. The Causey Reservoir is a 142-acre alpine lake a little over a one-hour drive from Salt Lake City. Surrounding the lake are tall hillsides, green pine trees, leafy trees, low-lying shrubs, and wildflowers in the spring.
Causey Reservoir is a fantastic getaway for Utahns and visitors looking for a place to kayak, swim, paddle, fish, and so much more without having to worry about motorized watercraft. This is because the reservoir has a no-motorized-watercraft rule.
Construction in and around the reservoir area began in 2026 and will continue throughout 2027 to improve the recreational areas around the reservoir. The upcoming changes will add more parking and restrooms at different points and include improvements to roads and trails. If you plan to visit in this timeframe, be aware that there may be closures. With this in mind, always check the U.S. Forest Service webpage and Google Maps for updates, closures, or slowdowns.
Enjoy the cool waters of Causey Reservoir
Few things are better than taking a dip and playing in the water on a warm, sunny day. At Causey Reservoir, you'll find three sections to enjoy: the center waterway and the north and south waterways that feed into it. The center is where you'll find most visitors paddling about. No matter where you go, though, you'll find cool, clear water and, with no motorboats allowed, you can rest easy as you explore the reservoir on your kayak, canoe, or paddleboard. The water is cold but refreshing, so don't be afraid to jump in to cool off once you've built up a sweat.
With such a calm environment at Causey Reservoir, you can truly unplug — especially since cell service is a bit spotty. It does get busy in the summer months, but with so much area to explore, you're sure to find your own private spot you can enjoy. In particular, the north and south waterways tend to be less crowded, making for a more peaceful experience, if that's what you're seeking. Life jackets are required on all vessels and must be worn by passengers 12 years or younger.
Much like the magical swimming spot on the Chetco River in Oregon, for those seeking more action and adrenaline thrills, Causey Reservoir is known for its cliff jumping. Along the central waterway, the hillsides and rocks rise in steep cliffs with flat faces and jagged outcroppings, making for great cliff-jumping opportunities. The reservoir edges slope steeply, and the water is deep, so there is less risk of injury from rocks or hitting bottom. Still, exercise caution, especially in the summer when water levels drop, and follow groups who know the best cliff-jumping spots.
Fishing Causey Reservoir and nearby camping
Anglers have yet another reason to enjoy Causey Reservoir and appreciate the no motorized watercraft rule. Without boats creating wakes, the water stays calm, and debris doesn't get stirred up. There are no fishing piers, so most anglers go out on kayaks or rowboats for fishing. There are three main entry points for anglers with paddle boats or kayaks, which have primitive parking lots and launch areas. These are found at Skull Crack, South Arm, and Wheat Grass Canyon. Precise locations and directions to each can be found at Fish Utah.
On Causey Reservoir, you're most likely to catch rainbow, tiger, and brown trout as well as kokanee salmon. As always, follow the local fishing regulations. A few major rules to keep in mind: You are limited to four trout or salmon, can only keep one lake trout (that must be over 22 inches), and kokanee salmon is closed from September 10 to November 30. While you can't harvest them, with such clear water, it's a special sight to spot the bright red kokanee during their run in September. You can also try your hand at ice fishing in the winter on the reservoir or at Fish Lake, Utah's largest natural mountain lake.
The lake is just a 40-minute drive from Ogden, a charming mountain town full of history and art. The area around the reservoir is day-use only, but there are several campgrounds along Utah State Route 39, and just outside the reservoir is the Weber Memorial Park. The campground is located directly on the South Fork of the Ogden River — great for the kiddos to play in. The campground has 58 sites, and you can car camp, tent camp, or bring your RV, though it is first-come, first-served (no reservations). Each site has fire pits, picnic tables, and access to restrooms. It's open from early May through October.