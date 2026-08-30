Utah's Crystal-Clear Artificial Mountain Lake Is A Salt Lake Day Trip For Idyllic Swims And Fishing

Anglers have yet another reason to enjoy Causey Reservoir and appreciate the no motorized watercraft rule. Without boats creating wakes, the water stays calm, and debris doesn't get stirred up. There are no fishing piers, so most anglers go out on kayaks or rowboats for fishing. There are three main entry points for anglers with paddle boats or kayaks, which have primitive parking lots and launch areas. These are found at Skull Crack, South Arm, and Wheat Grass Canyon. Precise locations and directions to each can be found at Fish Utah.

On Causey Reservoir, you're most likely to catch rainbow, tiger, and brown trout as well as kokanee salmon. As always, follow the local fishing regulations. A few major rules to keep in mind: You are limited to four trout or salmon, can only keep one lake trout (that must be over 22 inches), and kokanee salmon is closed from September 10 to November 30. While you can't harvest them, with such clear water, it's a special sight to spot the bright red kokanee during their run in September. You can also try your hand at ice fishing in the winter on the reservoir or at Fish Lake, Utah's largest natural mountain lake.

The lake is just a 40-minute drive from Ogden, a charming mountain town full of history and art. The area around the reservoir is day-use only, but there are several campgrounds along Utah State Route 39, and just outside the reservoir is the Weber Memorial Park. The campground is located directly on the South Fork of the Ogden River — great for the kiddos to play in. The campground has 58 sites, and you can car camp, tent camp, or bring your RV, though it is first-come, first-served (no reservations). Each site has fire pits, picnic tables, and access to restrooms. It's open from early May through October.