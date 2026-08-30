Outside Fort Myers Is Florida's Gulf Coast Retirement Escape With Scenic Beaches, Wildlife, And State Parks

Many people escape to Florida every year to hide from the harsh winters of the northern United States, but occasionally visitors decide to stay longer and claim it as their new home. While Florida's population is growing across the board, some choose to make their escape once they retire. The state's Gulf Coast region is an appealing option, including Charlotte County, located just north of Fort Myers. In Niche.com's "2026 Best Counties for Retirees in Florida," it took the No. 5 spot. In a state of 67 counties, that's not too shabby.

The county earned high marks in a few factors that contributed to its exceptional ranking as a retirement destination, including the weather. Being a coastal community may come with a risk of hurricanes, but not having snow and ice is a selling point for many. Health and fitness also scored high, as did the access to outdoor activities. There are multiple beaches and parks, and warmer winters allow retirees the ability to enjoy them all year while staying active and engaging with the local wildlife.

According to Census Reporter, the median age in Charlotte County is 59.6, but some areas skew higher, like the city of Englewood, whose median age is 68.5. It is one of the Florida beach towns that could pass for the Caribbean, and it's easy to see the appeal. One resident Redditor shared, "I'm 51 and moved to Englewood a few months ago from Lee County, about an hour or so south. I really like it here. Englewood feels like a quiet, almost forgotten about beach town ... What I appreciate most about Englewood is that the people here seem kind and genuine. The population definitely skews older, but in my experience, less so than Fort Myers."