Outside Fort Myers Is Florida's Gulf Coast Retirement Escape With Scenic Beaches, Wildlife, And State Parks
Many people escape to Florida every year to hide from the harsh winters of the northern United States, but occasionally visitors decide to stay longer and claim it as their new home. While Florida's population is growing across the board, some choose to make their escape once they retire. The state's Gulf Coast region is an appealing option, including Charlotte County, located just north of Fort Myers. In Niche.com's "2026 Best Counties for Retirees in Florida," it took the No. 5 spot. In a state of 67 counties, that's not too shabby.
The county earned high marks in a few factors that contributed to its exceptional ranking as a retirement destination, including the weather. Being a coastal community may come with a risk of hurricanes, but not having snow and ice is a selling point for many. Health and fitness also scored high, as did the access to outdoor activities. There are multiple beaches and parks, and warmer winters allow retirees the ability to enjoy them all year while staying active and engaging with the local wildlife.
According to Census Reporter, the median age in Charlotte County is 59.6, but some areas skew higher, like the city of Englewood, whose median age is 68.5. It is one of the Florida beach towns that could pass for the Caribbean, and it's easy to see the appeal. One resident Redditor shared, "I'm 51 and moved to Englewood a few months ago from Lee County, about an hour or so south. I really like it here. Englewood feels like a quiet, almost forgotten about beach town ... What I appreciate most about Englewood is that the people here seem kind and genuine. The population definitely skews older, but in my experience, less so than Fort Myers."
Enjoying Florida's Gulf Coast beaches in Charlotte County
Everyone's idea of the perfect retirement is different, but if you like the idea of scenic beaches, you may want to check out Englewood Beach. Located on Florida's Gulf Coast, you get the perk of having pretty water and white sand. The west coast of the Sunshine State is also known for having spectacular sunsets. Having easy access to this scenic stretch of coastline also makes it easier to stay active in your golden years. You can wake up and join in on a morning yoga class on the beach, or just walk the shoreline and collect seashells and shark teeth.
There are a few places where you can access the sandy shores of Englewood Beach. Chadwick Park is a popular spot that has beach wheelchairs available for use. There are also grills and picnic tables onsite. Just a mile down the beach is Stump Pass State Park. There are more beach wheelchairs available there, making it very easy for those with limited mobility to still enjoy the scenic beaches. It's not uncommon to see anglers fishing from the shoreline there as well.
For even more beachy vibes in Charlotte County, you can check out Don Pedro Island State Park. The home base of the park is located on the mainland, but there is a kayak launch on-site where you can set forth on a paddling adventure to the island itself — Florida's hidden paradise with shell-strewn beaches. Guided paddling tours can also be booked with SUP Englewood. No matter whether you go out alone or with a group, there's a variety of aquatic wildlife you can see along the way, including dolphins and manatees.
Wildlife and parks in Florida's Charlotte County
Outside of the local marine life, there's plenty of wildlife to experience on dry land as well. Punta Gorda is Charlotte County's walkable city with shops and seafood, but one of the top things to see is the Peace River Wildlife Center. One Google Maps reviewer gave the rescue five stars and said, "Love the volunteers here. They are so informative and clearly love their work!" There are over 100 volunteers at the center, but with over 100 animals that have become permanent residents and more than 2,500 other patients every year, there is always a need for more volunteers. For retirees who have a passion for wildlife, this can be a way to get involved with fellow animal lovers in the local community.
Retirees can also find an abundance of county parks in Charlotte County, such as Cedar Point Environmental Park, a free nature park with hiking trails and wildlife. The park hosts weekly volunteer trail maintenance parties, and this is another way that retired nature lovers can get involved and make friends in their new community. As a bonus, you'll likely get to see some wildlife here, too. Cedar Point Environmental Park is a part of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail.
But is a move to Charlotte County feasible for retirees with limited income? One lifelong Charlotte County resident shared his opinion on Reddit, saying, "I've lived in Port Charlotte and North Port my whole life and am a realtor in the area. If you're looking for a place that's more affordable than pretty much anywhere on the coast of Florida, this is it. You get way more bang for your buck here, and you have many options depending what you want."