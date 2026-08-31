Between Milwaukee And Madison Is Wisconsin's Charming Lake Lined With Quaint Eats, Serene Swims, And Fishing

Okauchee Lake is a convenient spot for fishing year-round. This is Wisconsin, after all. Ice fishing is a popular winter pastime on most of their lakes. Fish for musky, northern pike, largemouth and smallmouth bass, panfish, and walleye in waters reaching as deep as 90 feet near the center of the lake. In the summer, you'll want to get on the water, whether you bring your own boat or rent one.

Okauchee Public Landing is the one and only free public boat launch on the southwest corner of the lake, so you get to cruise under the Lake Drive bridge before reaching the open waters of the main lake. If you're worried about clearance for your double decker pontoon boat, choose the Golden Mast Marina instead. You'll pay for the privilege to park and use the ramp, but you won't have to worry about clearance under the bridge.

While fishing and boating are the most popular activities on Okauchee Lake, there's plenty of room to accommodate swimmers, too. This lake has large open areas but also several sprawling arms forming nooks and crannies. No matter how busy the lake gets in peak season, there's always room to spread out and enjoy a serene swim away from the crowds. If you want to get away from the water for a bit, it's only a 20-minute drive to the Wales trailhead for the Glacial Drumlin Bike Trail, Wisconsin's scenic state trail connecting 10 lovely small towns.