Between Milwaukee And Madison Is Wisconsin's Charming Lake Lined With Quaint Eats, Serene Swims, And Fishing
Just 30 minutes from Milwaukee and an hour from Madison is Wisconsin's Lake Country. Dozens of lakes dot the countryside, with homes and docks lining their shores, offering a welcome escape from the bustle of the cities to any visitors willing to visit for a few days. At the center of this region is the 1,200-acre Okauchee Lake with its lakeside dining, fishing, and boating opportunities.
Okauchee Lake is known for its fun and lively atmosphere culminating every summer with the great Party Island Tie-Up held the last Saturday in July. Boats come from all over to join together, literally, and have a fun day floating on the lake. But don't let the party title fool you. This is still a family-friendly place with tubing on the lake and tiki bars with picnic tables and lawn games for the kids while the adults sip their drinks. The Fourth of July fireworks are a hit with families, too. Whether you bring the family or meet up with friends, Okauchee Lake is a charming spot to relax and enjoy lake life for a few days.
Enjoy boating, fishing, and swimming at Okauchee Lake
Okauchee Lake is a convenient spot for fishing year-round. This is Wisconsin, after all. Ice fishing is a popular winter pastime on most of their lakes. Fish for musky, northern pike, largemouth and smallmouth bass, panfish, and walleye in waters reaching as deep as 90 feet near the center of the lake. In the summer, you'll want to get on the water, whether you bring your own boat or rent one.
Okauchee Public Landing is the one and only free public boat launch on the southwest corner of the lake, so you get to cruise under the Lake Drive bridge before reaching the open waters of the main lake. If you're worried about clearance for your double decker pontoon boat, choose the Golden Mast Marina instead. You'll pay for the privilege to park and use the ramp, but you won't have to worry about clearance under the bridge.
While fishing and boating are the most popular activities on Okauchee Lake, there's plenty of room to accommodate swimmers, too. This lake has large open areas but also several sprawling arms forming nooks and crannies. No matter how busy the lake gets in peak season, there's always room to spread out and enjoy a serene swim away from the crowds. If you want to get away from the water for a bit, it's only a 20-minute drive to the Wales trailhead for the Glacial Drumlin Bike Trail, Wisconsin's scenic state trail connecting 10 lovely small towns.
Where to eat on Okauchee Lake
After a fun-filled day of swimming, boating, and tubing on the lake, you'll want a hearty meal to refuel. Milwaukee may be the "Culinary Capital of the Midwest," but Okauchee Lake has a variety of quaint lakeside eateries, several of which can accommodate arrival by boat. Cruise up to one of the reserved boat slips at Smoke on the Water or The Hideaway Bar & Grill, tie up, throw on a swimsuit coverup and shoes, and you're ready to dine.
Smoke on the Water is Okauchee Lake's answer to barbecue, but they also have cilantro rice bowls, mac and cheese, and fresh fish dishes. The Hideaway is a laid-back option with an extensive menu, covering everything from salads, sandwiches, and burgers to pizza, pasta, and tacos. If you have a lot of picky eaters in your group, the restaurants's large menu has plenty to choose from.
If a snack and drinks are more appealing, check out The Barge at Island Park, a floating tiki bar that's anchored to a small island across from The Golden Mast. The only way to The Barge is by boat. If you already pulled everything to shore for the evening, a free shuttle boat, lovingly named the Tin Can, is available to ferry customers from The Golden Mast marina over to The Barge. Their food options are limited to a couple types of sub sandwiches and small charcuterie bites, but the drinks are well-stocked. A visit here is all about the family-friendly atmosphere, anyway, with picnic tables, lawn games, and live entertainment for a fun afternoon or evening chatting with friends by the lake. For more waterfront recreation, head to nearby Oconomowoc, a charming city in the heart of Wisconsin's Lake Country.