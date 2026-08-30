Forget Boston, Retire To This Charming East Coast Town Filled With Lake Fun, Scenic Nature Parks, And Tasty Eats
When considering retirement in Massachusetts, the bustling city of Boston may seem like the best choice due to its big-city amenities. However, seniors looking for a slower pace of life and a close-knit community may find that the Bay State has plenty of smaller towns that are better suited for this new stage of life. For retirees searching for a suburban atmosphere full of New England charm, consider the quaint town of Sharon in Norfolk County.
Sharon is a tranquil community with a population of about 18,000, with almost 18% of residents being 65 years old or older. Despite the quiet nature, the community itself is quite vibrant and diverse, as seen by the wide variety of dining options around town. Whether you're in the mood for authentic Indian cuisine, a refreshing Irish beer, or some comforting Thai food, you won't have to go very far for a good meal in Sharon. If you choose to travel, however, Sharon is only about 24 miles south of Boston and about 27 miles north of Providence, Rhode Island.
Sharon is also a great choice for seniors looking to remain active during their golden years, with Lake Massapoag right in the heart of town as well as several stunning parks and green spaces. Plus, the community hosts plenty of events throughout the year that will make a new resident feel right at home. Although the cost of living here is about 41% higher than the national average, it is also about 17% less than the state average (per Salary.com), and retirees will have access to excellent healthcare and abundant senior assistance options in and around town. So, if delicious cuisine, outdoor recreation, and a robust community all pique your interest, seniors considering retirement should keep Sharon on their radar.
The vibrant community and cuisine of Sharon
Sharon is home to a diverse and friendly community that welcomes all new residents with open arms. "It is a well maintained community that has a strong sense of local pride," wrote one resident review on Niche, and seniors will have plenty of opportunities to get involved with their new community thanks to all of the town's community events. Retirees have several annual celebrations to look forward to, such as the Sharon Carnival, a three-day event in May full of family-friendly fun. In September, Sharon Day celebrates the community and various local businesses in town with booths, live performances, and plenty of delicious food.
Speaking of food, retirees in Sharon are spoiled for choice when it comes to dining options as the area is full of unique eateries. For a casual yet friendly atmosphere, Mick Morgan's is an Irish pub that serves classic American fare. Not only do they offer more than 100 different Irish Whiskeys, but they're located about 3 miles from the iconic Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, a vibrant town nearby that is bursting with diverse entertainment.
If you have a taste for Indian cuisine, Coriander Bistro has an extensive menu full of authentic dishes. According to one review on TripAdvisor, "the food itself was delicious, wonderful spices, incredible flavor, and more than plenty of everything!" If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, visit Crescent Ridge Dairy, a family-owned Sharon staple since the 1960's. Their ice cream recipe has remained unchanged since the shop first opened, and their farm-fresh ingredients make it easy to see why it was named one of the top 10 ice cream shops in the U.S. by People Magazine.
Parks, reserves, and lake fun in Sharon
The outdoor fun in Sharon is anchored by the crystal-clear waters of Lake Massapoag, a 392-acre natural lake "where every local spends their summers on the beach, and their winters on the ice," as one resident wrote on Niche. Retirees can fish for bass and perch species in the warm water, or take in views of the lake at Memorial Park Beach, a residents-only beach where you can lounge in the sand while enjoying the company of other Sharon community members.
Right beside the beach is Beech Tree Park, a stunning green space that features a Japanese garden, a cobblestone labyrinth, and benches for you to relax among all the natural beauty. About 3 miles south of the lake is the lovely Borderland State Park, which has scenic trails and pond recreation thanks to the 111-acre Leach Pond.
Sharon is also home to the Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary; first opened in 1916, this nearly 2,000-acre reserve is both the oldest and largest of Mass Audubon's sanctuaries across the state. Featuring a diverse landscape made up of wetlands, forests, and winding trails, Moose Hill is a must-visit for nature enthusiasts. The trails vary in difficulty, with one of the more leisurely options being the Billings Loop, which is more than half a mile long and takes visitors through the picturesque red maple swamp, which is a vibrant sight to behold during the fall. Each of Mass Audubon's sanctuaries are unique, and several make for great day trips from Sharon, particularly the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary; its breathtaking rolling hills and salt marshes are about 103 miles away in the charming town of Wellfleet, where seniors can enjoy a beachy Cape Cod beauty without the crowds.