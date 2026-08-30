Forget Boston, Retire To This Charming East Coast Town Filled With Lake Fun, Scenic Nature Parks, And Tasty Eats

When considering retirement in Massachusetts, the bustling city of Boston may seem like the best choice due to its big-city amenities. However, seniors looking for a slower pace of life and a close-knit community may find that the Bay State has plenty of smaller towns that are better suited for this new stage of life. For retirees searching for a suburban atmosphere full of New England charm, consider the quaint town of Sharon in Norfolk County.

Sharon is a tranquil community with a population of about 18,000, with almost 18% of residents being 65 years old or older. Despite the quiet nature, the community itself is quite vibrant and diverse, as seen by the wide variety of dining options around town. Whether you're in the mood for authentic Indian cuisine, a refreshing Irish beer, or some comforting Thai food, you won't have to go very far for a good meal in Sharon. If you choose to travel, however, Sharon is only about 24 miles south of Boston and about 27 miles north of Providence, Rhode Island.

Sharon is also a great choice for seniors looking to remain active during their golden years, with Lake Massapoag right in the heart of town as well as several stunning parks and green spaces. Plus, the community hosts plenty of events throughout the year that will make a new resident feel right at home. Although the cost of living here is about 41% higher than the national average, it is also about 17% less than the state average (per Salary.com), and retirees will have access to excellent healthcare and abundant senior assistance options in and around town. So, if delicious cuisine, outdoor recreation, and a robust community all pique your interest, seniors considering retirement should keep Sharon on their radar.