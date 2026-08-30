Canada's 'Gateway To The Wild West Coast' Is A Secluded Shoreside Village With Outdoor Fun And Stunning Wildlife

Sitting just off the coast of British Columbia, Vancouver Island encompasses all the natural wonders that have earned its parent province the slogan of "Beautiful British Columbia," from dramatic mountains and rocky coasts to dense rainforests. It's also big; at over 12,000 square miles, it's North America's largest Pacific Coast island. Due to its sheer size, most visitors spend their time at the southern end, where major cities like Victoria and popular attractions are found. That leaves the northern reaches, especially the hard-to-access west coast, largely untouched. Port Alice is the gateway to that wilderness.

Known as the "Gateway to the Wild West Coast" of Vancouver Island, Port Alice is a remote, small village on the shores of Neroutsos Inlet in Quatsino Sound. This tiny community of around 800 is a springboard for adventurous travelers curious to discover the less-trammeled northwest region. Surrounded by mountains, water, and woods, visitors can freely explore with few, if any, other tourists around. Between kayaking, fishing, boating, camping, and hiking, outdoor adventure runs rampant here. It's also a goldmine for wildlife sightings, from whales and sea lions to bears and bald eagles. And of course, there are the sea otters. These cute critters are so abundant that Port Alice has earned the nickname of "Canada's Sea Otter Capital."

Reaching Port Alice will take some time, requiring a six-hour drive from Victoria or an hour-long flight from Vancouver International Airport to the tiny airport in Port Hardy, followed by a 45-minute drive. Port Alice is also a half-hour drive from Highway 19, which will take you through mountains and forest. It's tucked away at the end of an inlet with only a few other settlements in the area, so it's very much off-the-beaten path. This isn't a place people stumble upon; it's a place they seek out.