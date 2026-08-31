The Absolute Worst City To Retire In The US For Affordability Is A Wildly Popular Tropical Getaway

While retirement may be less affordable in Honolulu, many elements make it an enticing home or vacation destination — perhaps enticing enough to take the pricey leap to residency after years of working. It's good to know that caring and respect for kūpuna (seniors) is a deep-seated facet of Hawaiian culture, and, Honolulu offers many free and affordable activities for senior residents that offset some of the higher costs of living there. That may be why approximately one in four Honolulu residents are over 60.

Outdoor recreation is a big part of what makes Honolulu a popular vacation destination, and resident retirees can enjoy a lot for less. Golfers 65 and over get discounts on several public and semi-private courses, with some ranging from only $10 a day to $95 a month. Foster Botanical Garden and the Friendship Garden trail are scenic, serene spaces that are just $3 or donation-based to enjoy, respectively. Many attractions offer discounts for senior-aged retirees, like the tranquil Byodo-In Temple. Then there's the free activities. Hikes of all levels surround the city, and the challenging but picturesque hike up the iconic Diamond Head crater is free for residents – as is snorkeling the world-renowned Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve. The city's famous white sand beaches are also free — including Kahala Beach Park with less crowds and calmer waters.

The city and county of Honolulu provides an array of classes, clubs, and events especially for local kūpuna, while the local YMCA features hula lessons for ages 50 to 100. Within the city limits, retirees over age 65 can get an annual pass for the bus or new Skyline rail system for $45 and save money on gas. Outside Honolulu, the 597-square-mile tropical island paradise awaits exploration, with even more free and affordable things to do. So the decision to splurge on a Honolulu vacation and live elsewhere versus retirement in this vibrant city that's name fittingly translates to "sheltered harbor" may be challenging one.