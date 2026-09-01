This Wildly Popular Georgia Shopping Destination Was Named One Of America's Worst Tourist Traps
When it comes to tourist attractions in the Peach State, Savannah certainly knows how to deliver. From picturesque parks and historic squares to those dreamy oak trees covered in curtains of Spanish moss, America's first planned city has plenty to charm just about every kind of traveler. Places labeled as tourist traps often offer something that draws people in, whether it's atmosphere, a unique experience, or simply just the chance to say that you've been there. Such is the case for City Market, the beloved shopping district in Savannah, Georgia, which has earned plenty of praise — as well as plenty of skepticism. Despite ranking highly among Savannah attractions and drawing visitors, City Market has also been labeled one of America's worst tourist traps, serving as a reminder that popularity doesn't always hit the mark.
An article posted on Yahoo! Finance named the worst tourist trap in every U.S. state, and for Georgia, it happened to be City Market. The article mentions that while City Market can be an enjoyable place for a stroll, it's mostly overrun with tourists and pricey shops. Positioned in the heart of downtown Savannah, City Market was originally constructed in 1755 as a means for locals to purchase food and other items from merchants. Over the years, it has evolved into a popular spot for food, entertainment, drinks, and art.
In a r/savannah Reddit thread discussing all things Savannah, one Redditor asked for people's thoughts on City Market, and folks didn't hold back when it came to dishing out their opinions. One user shared, "Tourist trap, dangerous after sundown, all the establishments are underwhelming. The coolest places in City Market are the art galleries."
The highs and lows of Savannah's City Market
Savannah's City Market may feel as though it's lost its 18th century authenticity, but like any attraction or popular area, tourists will come — regardless of what locals think. While some have mentioned that there are other historic sites throughout the city you should seek out first, the market is still worth a visit for a casual stroll. In a 5-star Google review, one visitor raved that they "Loved the art galleries." You can check out the highly rated contemporary A.T. Hun Art Gallery, or you can stop at the Signature Gallery of Savannah for unique and locally crafted jewelry.
Georgia's oldest city is a walkable gem with picturesque streets, and although City Market gets some backlash for being overpriced, a lot of tourists think the area delivers on food and entertainment. A 5-star Google review praised Wexford Irish Pub: "The musician was fantastic and played a great set [...] Some of the best Irish food I've ever had at a reasonable price." If you're in the mood for grabbing a drink after a day of strolling, Wet Willie's offers adult slushy drinks, but one visitor on Google wasn't pleased with the price: "Holy price gouge Batman. 4 or 5 years ago you could get a large for $7. I understand inflation, but $14 + tip [...] Yeah no thanks."
City Market may not appeal to everyone, but its popularity is proof that visitors think it's interesting. If City Market doesn't meet your expectations, you can always head to the Plant Riverside District — the entertainment hub of Savannah's scenic riverfront. If you're craving a bit of European flair while in Savannah, check out the Paris Market — a charming market for finding curated treasures.