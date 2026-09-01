This Wildly Popular Georgia Shopping Destination Was Named One Of America's Worst Tourist Traps

When it comes to tourist attractions in the Peach State, Savannah certainly knows how to deliver. From picturesque parks and historic squares to those dreamy oak trees covered in curtains of Spanish moss, America's first planned city has plenty to charm just about every kind of traveler. Places labeled as tourist traps often offer something that draws people in, whether it's atmosphere, a unique experience, or simply just the chance to say that you've been there. Such is the case for City Market, the beloved shopping district in Savannah, Georgia, which has earned plenty of praise — as well as plenty of skepticism. Despite ranking highly among Savannah attractions and drawing visitors, City Market has also been labeled one of America's worst tourist traps, serving as a reminder that popularity doesn't always hit the mark.

An article posted on Yahoo! Finance named the worst tourist trap in every U.S. state, and for Georgia, it happened to be City Market. The article mentions that while City Market can be an enjoyable place for a stroll, it's mostly overrun with tourists and pricey shops. Positioned in the heart of downtown Savannah, City Market was originally constructed in 1755 as a means for locals to purchase food and other items from merchants. Over the years, it has evolved into a popular spot for food, entertainment, drinks, and art.

In a r/savannah Reddit thread discussing all things Savannah, one Redditor asked for people's thoughts on City Market, and folks didn't hold back when it came to dishing out their opinions. One user shared, "Tourist trap, dangerous after sundown, all the establishments are underwhelming. The coolest places in City Market are the art galleries."