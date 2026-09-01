Between Boston And Portsmouth Is A Scenic New England State Forest With Camping, Swimming, Fishing, And Trails

Though Massachusetts is famous for its historic cities, seaside villages, and gorgeous beaches, much of it is actually covered with forests. More than half — an astonishing 56 percent of the land, or almost 3 million acres – remains covered with trees in the Bay State. So it's time to venture into the woods at Harold Parker State Forest, an area brimming with outdoor activities. Best of all, the state forest is an easy detour as you travel north from Boston to Portsmouth.

Massachusetts was once covered with glaciers. As they retreated, they left hilly land, large boulders, and bowl-shaped depressions across the northeastern corner of the state. English settlers quickly cleared the land for farming during the mid-17th century. It took 200 years for the forests to start regrowing.

The state started buying land around Andover, a Massachusetts town with art galleries, museums, cafes, and scenic trails, in 1914. Two years later, Harold Parker State Forest became one of the first state forests the the region. The forest, which kept expanding throughout the first half of the 20th century, now covers 3,295 acres. You'll find 11 ponds, 56 certified vernal pools, and several rare species, including the blue-spotted salamander, in this picturesque state forest.