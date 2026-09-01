Sandwiched Between Austin And Waco Is Texas' Underrated City With Lake Fun And Tasty Eats
Central Texas is home to distinguished destinations like Austin, offering visitors a slice of the Lone Star State's history and nightlife. And this region also hides Harker Heights in Bell County, known as the "Bright Star of Central Texas." This city has a population of more than 34,000 and there are a few reasons, tasty and otherwise, why you shouldn't dismiss this city.
On Niche, a reviewer acurately describes Harker Heights, saying that it is a "nice suburban town with great nature nearby." Indeed, Stillhouse Hollow Lake is nestled along Harker Heights. Activities and adventures await at this artificial body of water, which spans more than 6,400 acres. Plus, as another individual on Niche put it, the city has a "plethora of opportunities for food." In fact, Niche gave Harker Heights an A-plus for diversity, and consequently, visitors can expect a vibrant food scene reflecting different cuisines and cultures.
Conveniently, Harker Heights is close to Interstate 35. From Austin or Waco, the drive is just over an hour northeast and southwest, respectively. To give you a better idea, Harker Heights is located next to Killeen — one of the largest cities in Central Texas, which is arguably a reason Harker Heights may be overlooked by visitors. If you're road tripping on this highway from Austin to Waco or vice versa (or across Texas for that matter), why not stop by for a bite to eat?
Escape to Harker Heights' lakeside parks
Harker Heights' visitors can experience Stillhouse Hollow Lake and its recreational offerings at Dana Peak Park. This green space is characterized by rocky terrain, shores, and bluff views. Natural beauty aside, this 560-acre site has a boat ramp, where outdoor enthusiasts can launch their vessels, paddleboards, or jet skis in the blue water for some lake fun. Visitors are welcome to fish on Stillhouse Hollow Lake, known to feature a variety of fish species, like bass, sunfish, and catfish. You can stay cool at Dana Peak Park's swimming beach, especially in the summer, when temperatures in Harker Heights can exceed 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
Consider taking a dip in the water after a hike. Dana Peak Park has an assortment of trails to choose from, though the Twin Peaks Trail Loop winds about 4 miles along the lake's shores. For your safety, be cautious of hiking during the summer months. Note that Dana Peak Park charges a nominal day use fee.
Cedar Gap Park is another green space on Stillhouse Hollow Lake that's easily accessible from Harker Heights. There is a boat ramp here too, and anglers are frequently seen fishing from the shore. However, reviewers on Google warn that Cedar Gap Park is often strewn with trash and driftwood. Keep in mind that Stillhouse Hollow Lake is not the only body of water in Bell County, considered to be one of the South's best counties to retire. Belton Lake is a 20-minute drive away and can be found in the nearby city of Belton, Texas' hidden gem with a historic downtown.
Dine on diverse bites in Harker Heights, Texas
If you're hungry from swimming and hiking at Stillhouse Hollow Lake, or if you're looking to make a pitstop off of Interstate 35, Harker Heights' eateries will no doubt satisfy your appetite. Opa's Schnitzel Hut is a bright yellow roadside shack serving an assortment of German specialties. Reviewers on Google adore the jägerschnitzel, a breaded pork dish served with mushroom sauce. One individual wrote that it was "exceedingly well prepared, had a nice crisp crunchy exterior and the meat was cooked to perfection."
The Lone Star State is well known for its south-of-the-border fare and Tex-Mex cuisine. However, Texas also has a substantial Venezuelan population (per Pew Research), and at Arepitas Harker Heights, you can get a taste of this South American country's cuisine. Unsurprisingly, reviewers on Google say that the arepas, which come in a variety of toppings, are the star of the show. Take, for example, the Llanera, made with steak, avocado, cheese, and garlic sauce. Likewise, there's a selection of Asian restaurants in Harker Heights, like Grandma's Thai Cuisine, with reviewer after reviewer calling it authentic on Google.
Harker Heights has a rich culinary landscape, and each October, the city holds the Harker Heights Food, Wine and Brew Festival. This ticketed event, held at Harker Heights Community Park, includes food trucks, barbecue, and live music–another incentive for foodies to visit. For even more variety, take a short drive west to Killeen, Texas' affordable city with walkable trails and delicious restaurants. Harker Heights has lodging options with easy access to Interstate 14. This includes Open Air RV Resort, a campsite with a pool and other amenities.