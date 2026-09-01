Sandwiched Between Austin And Waco Is Texas' Underrated City With Lake Fun And Tasty Eats

Central Texas is home to distinguished destinations like Austin, offering visitors a slice of the Lone Star State's history and nightlife. And this region also hides Harker Heights in Bell County, known as the "Bright Star of Central Texas." This city has a population of more than 34,000 and there are a few reasons, tasty and otherwise, why you shouldn't dismiss this city.

On Niche, a reviewer acurately describes Harker Heights, saying that it is a "nice suburban town with great nature nearby." Indeed, Stillhouse Hollow Lake is nestled along Harker Heights. Activities and adventures await at this artificial body of water, which spans more than 6,400 acres. Plus, as another individual on Niche put it, the city has a "plethora of opportunities for food." In fact, Niche gave Harker Heights an A-plus for diversity, and consequently, visitors can expect a vibrant food scene reflecting different cuisines and cultures.

Conveniently, Harker Heights is close to Interstate 35. From Austin or Waco, the drive is just over an hour northeast and southwest, respectively. To give you a better idea, Harker Heights is located next to Killeen — one of the largest cities in Central Texas, which is arguably a reason Harker Heights may be overlooked by visitors. If you're road tripping on this highway from Austin to Waco or vice versa (or across Texas for that matter), why not stop by for a bite to eat?