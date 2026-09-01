Illinois' Serene Lake State Park Is An Ideal St. Louis Day Trip For Scenic Fishing And Boating

St. Louis knows how to attract visitors with its famous zoos, parks, museums, food scene, and, of course, the Gateway Arch. But the city has further appeal: its proximity to the Illinois border makes it ideal for day trips to the neighboring state. Anyone who lives in or is visiting the "Gateway to the West" can drive roughly an hour east to South Shore State Park in Carlyle, Illinois. Here, visitors will discover Carlyle Lake, described as the "best lake to find peace and quiet," by a Google user. Stretching 3 miles along the lakefront, the park is an idyllic spot to launch a boat or cast a line on open waters.

Before 2016, the park was managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and operated as South Shore State Park. However, a lack of funding from the state resulted in poor conditions. Consequently, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) ended its lease with IDNR, reclaimed the land, and improved the park's facilities for public use. Today, the park, under USACE, has operated as the Dam East Recreation Area – South Shore Park since 2018, providing outdoor recreation around Carlyle Lake.

The park sits on the southeast side of the lake, surrounded by forests, rocky shorelines, and wide-open views of the water. Aside from everyday boating and fishing, the lake is a top-rated spot for yearly regattas, so it's not unusual to see sailboats drifting on its open waters. If you'd like to spend time on land, the day-use area offers guests places to picnic and hike short trails. Those into wildlife viewing can spot migratory birds and waterfowl frolicking along the water's edge.