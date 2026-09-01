Illinois' Serene Lake State Park Is An Ideal St. Louis Day Trip For Scenic Fishing And Boating
St. Louis knows how to attract visitors with its famous zoos, parks, museums, food scene, and, of course, the Gateway Arch. But the city has further appeal: its proximity to the Illinois border makes it ideal for day trips to the neighboring state. Anyone who lives in or is visiting the "Gateway to the West" can drive roughly an hour east to South Shore State Park in Carlyle, Illinois. Here, visitors will discover Carlyle Lake, described as the "best lake to find peace and quiet," by a Google user. Stretching 3 miles along the lakefront, the park is an idyllic spot to launch a boat or cast a line on open waters.
Before 2016, the park was managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and operated as South Shore State Park. However, a lack of funding from the state resulted in poor conditions. Consequently, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) ended its lease with IDNR, reclaimed the land, and improved the park's facilities for public use. Today, the park, under USACE, has operated as the Dam East Recreation Area – South Shore Park since 2018, providing outdoor recreation around Carlyle Lake.
The park sits on the southeast side of the lake, surrounded by forests, rocky shorelines, and wide-open views of the water. Aside from everyday boating and fishing, the lake is a top-rated spot for yearly regattas, so it's not unusual to see sailboats drifting on its open waters. If you'd like to spend time on land, the day-use area offers guests places to picnic and hike short trails. Those into wildlife viewing can spot migratory birds and waterfowl frolicking along the water's edge.
Lakeside fun at Dam East Recreation Area - South Shore Park
The main draw to Dam East Recreation Area is Carlyle Lake. Spanning 26,000 acres, it's the largest inland reservoir in Illinois, boasting plenty of lakeside fun. Boaters can launch their vessel from the two ramps, one of which is a high-water ramp that will come in handy when the water levels are elevated. Additionally, the courtesy dock is a convenient spot to load and unload supplies when you're ready to get in or out of the water. While on the lake, you'll see families enjoying a lazy day on pontoon boats, speed boats, or jet skis along tree-lined coves, and anglers drifting, waiting for what's biting.
Visitors can fish this lake all year long, and it's stocked with everything from crappie to largemouth bass to bluegill to catfish, among other species. Bring your Illinois fishing license with you, as you might get lucky reeling in something for dinner. Whether you're fishing from a boat or from the banks, the lake is a fun day trip for the whole family. One Google user said it best, "Loved this place as a child. My love has grown. I now take my family here for summer vacation and fun!"
For locals, the park is a spot to pause and be present. Many enjoy taking lovely strolls near the water, and you'll find some watching glowing sunsets in the distance. The picnic areas are ideal for taking breaks and enjoying a meal when you're not on the water. You can also stretch your legs or ride a bike to check out the nearby recreation area and visitor center. The visitor center features a 215-gallon aquarium containing native fish.
There is plenty to fill an entire day at this lakefront park, but if you need more day trip spots from St. Louis, head to Shawnee National Forest, Illinois' most scenic wilderness destination. Here, you can enjoy a change of pace by soaking up the views from Illinois' Little Grand Canyon.