One Of Maryland's Newest State Parks Has Trails And Historic Sites About An Hour From DC And Baltimore

America's state parks are significant outdoor spaces, preserving land for recreation and appreciation, as well as protecting the creatures with which we share our planet. However, many of them also allow us to learn more about important parts of the nation's history, like Maryland's Freedman's State Park. This park is located around 25 miles north of Washington, D.C., and around 35 miles west of Baltimore, making it about an hour drive from either city, depending on traffic.

Freedman's State Park was dedicated in May 2026 and is one of the newest in Maryland. The park, once part of Patuxent River State Park, is a bit over 1,000 acres and was named for Enoch George Howard and Harriet Howard. The Howards were once enslaved people, though Enoch George Howard was eventually able to buy his and his family's freedom along with the land they'd once worked on while enslaved. The family then lived on the land for generations. It has now been given the state park designation to honor and celebrate African American history.

Freedman's State Park is in Brookeville, a historic little town nicknamed the "United States Capital for a Day." The park is open from sunrise to sunset all year outside of Christmas Day, and there is no fee to enter. While visiting, you'll be able to see the land through the park's trails, visit historic buildings on the Howard Family Farm site, and explore the family cemetery and Howard Chapel Cemetery.