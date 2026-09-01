One Of Maryland's Newest State Parks Has Trails And Historic Sites About An Hour From DC And Baltimore
America's state parks are significant outdoor spaces, preserving land for recreation and appreciation, as well as protecting the creatures with which we share our planet. However, many of them also allow us to learn more about important parts of the nation's history, like Maryland's Freedman's State Park. This park is located around 25 miles north of Washington, D.C., and around 35 miles west of Baltimore, making it about an hour drive from either city, depending on traffic.
Freedman's State Park was dedicated in May 2026 and is one of the newest in Maryland. The park, once part of Patuxent River State Park, is a bit over 1,000 acres and was named for Enoch George Howard and Harriet Howard. The Howards were once enslaved people, though Enoch George Howard was eventually able to buy his and his family's freedom along with the land they'd once worked on while enslaved. The family then lived on the land for generations. It has now been given the state park designation to honor and celebrate African American history.
Freedman's State Park is in Brookeville, a historic little town nicknamed the "United States Capital for a Day." The park is open from sunrise to sunset all year outside of Christmas Day, and there is no fee to enter. While visiting, you'll be able to see the land through the park's trails, visit historic buildings on the Howard Family Farm site, and explore the family cemetery and Howard Chapel Cemetery.
All about Freedman's State Park in Maryland
In addition to the fields and forests on the grounds of Freedman's State Park, you'll find historic areas to learn from and experience. The Howard Family Farm site, on the west side of the park, is reachable by trail (though you can request special vehicle access). There is also the circa 1870 Greenbury Howard House, which is currently being restored. The hike to get there from the park's Elton Farm Road parking lot is around a mile. You'll also find the remains of Locust Villa, where Enoch George and Harriet Howard lived with their family, as well as the family cemetery. On the east side of the park, visitors can see the Howard Chapel Cemetery and the site of the accompanying church that burned down in 1979. To help plan your visit, there is an available map of the land with the locations of trails, parking lots, and sites.
Visitors looking for trails will find more on the east side of the park. The Red Trail takes you past the Howard Chapel Cemetery while the Blue, Yellow, and White trails pass by the Alf Brown House Visitor Center. Finally, for those planning to extend their trip, this new state park is close to Gaithersburg, America's most diverse city, full of global dining options and history to explore after your visit. You can also check out the newest state park in Maryland, Savage Highlands State Park, opening August 28, 2026.