West Of Baltimore Is Maryland's Historic Little Town Nicknamed The 'United States Capital For A Day'

Legend has it that when President Madison rode into Brookeville seeking refuge, he was turned away at the first house he knocked at. Richard Thomas, a Quaker and a pacifist, is said to have spurned the fleeing soldiers. Others say it was his wife, Deborah, who balked at the muddy boots of the retreating U.S. army in her home. Historians have cast doubt on those rumors, but for whatever reason, Madison ended up across the street at the home of Caleb Bentley. Guards were posted outside the house as the President commanded the army from within.

Madison House, as it is known today, still stands, but it is privately owned and no longer open to the public. You can walk past it on Market Street to view the two-storied house. It's not far from Brookeville's historic one-room schoolhouse and is just a short walk from Brookeville Academy, a historic private school that has now become the town's community center. It's a small community of little more than 100 residents, but it is one that's working to preserve Brookeville's unique history.

For a true window in time, try walking the Oakley Cabin Trail. It runs for less than a mile from Market Street to the Oakley Cabin African American Museum and Park. On Saturdays, a guided nature walk takes visitors on the trail through the Reddy Branch Stream Valley Park. The Oakley Cabin is a unique site preserving the African American roadside community that grew here in the Reconstruction Era following the Civil War. Visitors can not only step inside this original log cabin but also explore it with augmented reality using mobile phones.