West Of Baltimore Is Maryland's Historic Little Town Nicknamed The 'United States Capital For A Day'
It's easy to forget that Washington, D.C. wasn't always the nation's capital. New York City was named the first capital under the Constitution, while Philadelphia was the site of the first Continental Congress in 1774 at Carpenter's Hall in Independence National Historic Park, one of the must-see destinations in Philly. It wasn't until 1790 that Washington, D.C., became the capital city.
But only one small town can claim to have been the "United States Capital for a Day." The town of Brookeville, Maryland, became the overnight capital during the War of 1812, when British troops briefly captured and set fire to the White House in 1814. President James Madison fled to Brookeville, seeking a safe place to restore presidential command. It only lasted for a night, as Madison returned to Washington the next morning.
Brookeville is about a 45-minute drive southwest of Baltimore, which is home to a historic road oozing with urban culture. Coming from Washington, D.C., it's less than an hour's drive north on a good day of traffic. That makes it an easy day trip from either city, with time for visiting a historic trail, farms, gardens, craft breweries, and a restored mansion.
Things to see and do in Brookeville
Legend has it that when President Madison rode into Brookeville seeking refuge, he was turned away at the first house he knocked at. Richard Thomas, a Quaker and a pacifist, is said to have spurned the fleeing soldiers. Others say it was his wife, Deborah, who balked at the muddy boots of the retreating U.S. army in her home. Historians have cast doubt on those rumors, but for whatever reason, Madison ended up across the street at the home of Caleb Bentley. Guards were posted outside the house as the President commanded the army from within.
Madison House, as it is known today, still stands, but it is privately owned and no longer open to the public. You can walk past it on Market Street to view the two-storied house. It's not far from Brookeville's historic one-room schoolhouse and is just a short walk from Brookeville Academy, a historic private school that has now become the town's community center. It's a small community of little more than 100 residents, but it is one that's working to preserve Brookeville's unique history.
For a true window in time, try walking the Oakley Cabin Trail. It runs for less than a mile from Market Street to the Oakley Cabin African American Museum and Park. On Saturdays, a guided nature walk takes visitors on the trail through the Reddy Branch Stream Valley Park. The Oakley Cabin is a unique site preserving the African American roadside community that grew here in the Reconstruction Era following the Civil War. Visitors can not only step inside this original log cabin but also explore it with augmented reality using mobile phones.
Places to eat and sleep in Brookville
If you work up an appetite, Brookeville has two good options for food. The Brookeville Beer Farm is a craft brewery with picnic tables on the lawn, serving exuberant brews (including a Pistachio Ice Cream Ale) and freshly baked pizzas. The Beer Farm has also been winning new fans for its no-tips, service-included policy. For fine dining, Silo Falls is a restored, historic mansion from the 1800s that is now a restaurant and event space. Set on over 40 acres nestled among the woodlands, it's a beautiful location to stop by for a meal, especially during the fall season.
Autumn is also a good time to make a little detour to Sharp's at Waterford Farm, just 10 minutes north of Brookeville. This working farm offers tours and activities for kids, but it's especially popular during pumpkin season. You can even arrange a homestay at the former manager's residence, a four-bedroom house overlooking a 5-acre pond. Finish up your tour of Brookeville with a walk through the Brighton Dam Azaela Garden, with 5 acres of forest blooming with thousands of colorful flowers. For more nearby destinations, take a look at the nearby city of Frederick, a Maryland destination that manages to be both hip and historic.