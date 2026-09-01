Illinois' Serene State Park Is A Riverside Gem Between Chicago And Peoria Perfect For Fishing And Boating
When traveling through Northern Illinois between Chicago and Peoria, Starved Rock State Park would be the obvious place to visit. After all, the park is the state's top attraction, offering guests miles of rugged trails with waterfalls, canyon views, and access to the Illinois River. But what many might not know is that just 40 miles east of Starved Rock is another riverside gem worth visiting. William G. Stratton State Park is a tiny 7-acre playground where visitors come to fish and boat along the Illinois River. More than that, its waterfront picnic spots make the park an idyllic place to relax, soak up the views, and glimpse wildlife along the water's edge.
Built in 1959, the park got its name from William G. Stratton, who served as the Illinois governor from 1951 to 1960. While living in the town of Morris, where the park is located, he was often seen spending time on his boat at the Illinois River. Although the park's main feature is access to the water, visitors often mention scenic hikes along the Illinois and Michigan Canal State Trail, a 96-mile route connecting hikers and bikers to historical sites, nearby state parks, and three major Illinois waterways: Lake Michigan, the Mississippi River, and the Illinois River.
William G. Stratton State Park is a less-than-two-hour drive from both Chicago and Peoria. Travelers who need a different vibe from the urban landscape to bask in peaceful riverfront views should consider this park. With no entrance fee, this riverside spot is an affordable destination for a day trip.
Spend the day fishing and boating on the Illinois River
William G. Stratton State Park doesn't have the same appeal as Starved Rock, a wildflower wonderland that is one of America's most visited state parks, but the park has plenty to offer. Even with few amenities, parkgoers are often impressed, with a Google user commenting, "William G. Stratton State Park has excellent views of the Illinois River, fishing, boat ramp access, and access to the I&M Canal Trail. There's truly something for everyone here."
One of the park's main draws is the river. Anglers can look forward to excellent fishing opportunities at the park. Whether you're a pro or casual fisher, you can launch a boat or cast a line from the riverbank. Expect to reel in bass, crappie, or bluegill, among other species. And for those willing to brave the cold, ice fishing is common here. Bring your tackle box and fishing pole, and if you're over 16, have your Illinois fishing license with you to spend a relaxing day on this beautiful waterway.
Aside from fishing, water enthusiasts will find plenty of activities to keep busy. The park has four boat ramps with ample parking for boat trailers, and a separate launch area for jet skis. While on the river, it's not unlikely to see large barges and commercial vessels cruising the waterway. Plus, be on the lookout for herons, ducks, gulls, and migratory birds playing and wading in the river. Keep in mind that the boat ramps experience closures when the river swells, so be sure to check the water levels before planning your trip.
More ways to experience William G. Stratton State Park
When you're ready to take a break from the river, William G. Stratton State Park has activities on land the entire family can enjoy. Start with a picnic while watching the tug boats drift across the scenic waterway. Or bring a football to toss around in the grassy areas. If you want to stretch your legs, take a refreshing hike along the historic Illinois & Michigan Canal Trail. With seasonal restroom facilities, drinking water, and plenty of low-key outdoor and water recreation, this park is ideal for spending the day. A Google reviewer summed it up the best, saying, "Awesome park to chill. Can BBQ, picnic, watch people on boats...It was a really nice park."
Although there is no camping at William G. Stratton, anyone wanting to extend their time in the area won't have to go too far to pitch a tent. Just 20 miles away, you can spend the night at Illini State Park, an underrated Illinois state park with river views, camping, and fishing. And when you're ready to explore more of the Midwest, check out local recommendations for the best day trip destinations from Chicago.