Illinois' Serene State Park Is A Riverside Gem Between Chicago And Peoria Perfect For Fishing And Boating

When traveling through Northern Illinois between Chicago and Peoria, Starved Rock State Park would be the obvious place to visit. After all, the park is the state's top attraction, offering guests miles of rugged trails with waterfalls, canyon views, and access to the Illinois River. But what many might not know is that just 40 miles east of Starved Rock is another riverside gem worth visiting. William G. Stratton State Park is a tiny 7-acre playground where visitors come to fish and boat along the Illinois River. More than that, its waterfront picnic spots make the park an idyllic place to relax, soak up the views, and glimpse wildlife along the water's edge.

Built in 1959, the park got its name from William G. Stratton, who served as the Illinois governor from 1951 to 1960. While living in the town of Morris, where the park is located, he was often seen spending time on his boat at the Illinois River. Although the park's main feature is access to the water, visitors often mention scenic hikes along the Illinois and Michigan Canal State Trail, a 96-mile route connecting hikers and bikers to historical sites, nearby state parks, and three major Illinois waterways: Lake Michigan, the Mississippi River, and the Illinois River.

William G. Stratton State Park is a less-than-two-hour drive from both Chicago and Peoria. Travelers who need a different vibe from the urban landscape to bask in peaceful riverfront views should consider this park. With no entrance fee, this riverside spot is an affordable destination for a day trip.