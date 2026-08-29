King Harald's Funeral Will Be Held At This Historic Cathedral In The Heart Of Oslo
Norway is one of three countries in Scandinavia with a monarchy, alongside Sweden and Denmark. Officially known as the Kingdom of Norway, the nation has been ruled by sovereign leaders for over 1,000 years. One of those leaders was King Harald V, and upon his death, the funeral will take place in the famed and historic Oslo Cathedral in the center of the country's capital.
The Oslo Cathedral, which opened in 1697, serves as the primary church of the Diocese of Oslo, and the royal family and Norwegian government's host site for weddings and funerals. That includes the 1968 wedding of the now-deceased King Harald V and the 2001 wedding of his son King Haakon VIII, who has assumed the throne. Previously known as Our Saviour's Church, the holy building was designed with a cross-shaped layout and in the Dutch Baroque architectural style. The cathedral features a tower with an 18th-century clock — the oldest in Norway — along with five bells previously located in Trinity Cathedral.
In addition to its historical significance, the cathedral attracts art lovers drawn to its interior murals and music lovers coming for its organ performances and other seasonal concerts. A regular mass schedule is available for anyone looking to worship within its doors, and there is no cost for visitors. Among the more than 5,000 Google reviews is one reviewer who shares, "Oslo Cathedral is a breathtaking gem in the heart of the city. Its stunning architecture is complemented by vibrant stained glass windows, intricate mural paintings, and a magnificent pipe organ. Whether you're an art lover, history buff, or simply looking for a peaceful place to admire beauty, this cathedral is a must-visit."
All about the historic Oslo Cathedral
While much of the building's structure is original, Oslo Cathedral has undergone several transformations since its inception. One example is the interior, which was changed to a neo-Gothic style in the 1850s; however, approximately 100 years later, it was reverted to the previous Baroque design, according to Nordic Visitor. Also around 1850, the original tower's height was raised, and the unique Renaissance tower spire was added. Remaining original interior pieces are the pulpit, altar, and pipe organ with leaf carvings, Visit Norway notes, and the church is adorned with stained-glass windows by Emanuel Vigeland. The cathedral's original 18th-century organ is made up of 53,000 pieces and 3,600 pipes and now functions with aid from a modern organ with 53 stops, which was added in 1997.
On the cathedral's ceiling is a more than 16,000-square-foot mural by Norwegian artist Hugo Lous Mohr, done between 1937 and 1950. Each section of the painting represents various Biblical themes, with a large sun in the center and each nave featuring scenes meant to replicate aspects of Christianity from both the Old Testament and the New Testament.
King Harald's final resting place is in the Royal Mausoleum beneath Akershus Castle, an enchanting medieval castle that inspired a Disney film in the heart of Oslo, not far from the cathedral. Despite being one of the five least walkable cities in all of Europe, you can get around on the Oslo Metro, which stands out as Europe's best subway system to explore its rich history and natural beauty.