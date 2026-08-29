King Harald's Funeral Will Be Held At This Historic Cathedral In The Heart Of Oslo

Norway is one of three countries in Scandinavia with a monarchy, alongside Sweden and Denmark. Officially known as the Kingdom of Norway, the nation has been ruled by sovereign leaders for over 1,000 years. One of those leaders was King Harald V, and upon his death, the funeral will take place in the famed and historic Oslo Cathedral in the center of the country's capital.

The Oslo Cathedral, which opened in 1697, serves as the primary church of the Diocese of Oslo, and the royal family and Norwegian government's host site for weddings and funerals. That includes the 1968 wedding of the now-deceased King Harald V and the 2001 wedding of his son King Haakon VIII, who has assumed the throne. Previously known as Our Saviour's Church, the holy building was designed with a cross-shaped layout and in the Dutch Baroque architectural style. The cathedral features a tower with an 18th-century clock — the oldest in Norway — along with five bells previously located in Trinity Cathedral.

In addition to its historical significance, the cathedral attracts art lovers drawn to its interior murals and music lovers coming for its organ performances and other seasonal concerts. A regular mass schedule is available for anyone looking to worship within its doors, and there is no cost for visitors. Among the more than 5,000 Google reviews is one reviewer who shares, "Oslo Cathedral is a breathtaking gem in the heart of the city. Its stunning architecture is complemented by vibrant stained glass windows, intricate mural paintings, and a magnificent pipe organ. Whether you're an art lover, history buff, or simply looking for a peaceful place to admire beauty, this cathedral is a must-visit."