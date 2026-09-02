America's Best-Run City For 2026 Is A Western Gem With Mountain Views, A State Park, And Lake Fun

An efficiently run city isn't just enticing for locals — city trips can be a lot more enjoyable when you're visiting somewhere that feels well organized. This high efficiency can help reduce the amount of stress and admin, giving you more time and energy to relax and explore. So it's no small achievement for Provo to be named the best-run city in America for 2026 by WalletHub. This Utah city bookended by Utah Lake and numerous mountains came out on top after WalletHub assessed data for 148 of America's largest cities.

You may already know that Provo is a walkable college city framed by mountains and made for foodies. But now you can also recognize it as America's most efficiently operated city. While WalletHub's methodology isn't perfect, it did include a thorough examination of 36 metrics across six core categories relevant to a city's operational efficiencies. These categories covered elements like financial stability, education, health, infrastructure, and safety. The data was pulled from various official sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the FBI. WalletHub also didn't favor cities with higher spending budgets. Instead, the finance platform divided each city's total "Quality of City Services" score by its budget per capita, which helped decide the overall rankings.

Provo actually finished 15th for Quality of City Services but came in second place for its total budget per capita. The city's ability to maintain efficient and quality operating standards with the second-smallest budget was the crucial decider in it topping WalletHub's list. "Being recognized as the best-run city in America is an honor, but more importantly, it reflects the hard work of our employees, community partners, and residents," said Mayor Marsha Judkins in an official press release.