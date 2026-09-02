This Outdoor-Friendly Oklahoma City Suburb Offers A Lake To Fish, Scenic Parks, And Easy Access To The City

In recent years, Oklahoma City has gone from an oil town along Route 66, America's most iconic highway, to a major urban hub complete with towering glass skyscrapers. Today, nearly 730,000 people call the city home, marking a dramatic increase from the year 2000, when the population hovered just over 500,000. In other words, thousands of people are moving here every year, which also means the city's outlying suburbs are getting more attention. Del City, for instance, which is only a little over 6 miles from the heart of downtown, has become a go-to home base for commuters — boasting its very own picturesque parks and fully stocked lakes for fishing.

The suburb, which was officially incorporated in the late 1940s, has grown to a population of more than 21,000 in 2025, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. All in all, one of Del City's most attractive features is its proximity to Oklahoma's capital city. "It's also in a convenient location outside of Oklahoma City, and with I-40 and I-35 right there, you can get downtown or north to Edmond quickly," confirms local real estate agent Ecks Nillpraphan, per Homes.com. The Will Rogers International Airport, only about 20 minutes from the suburb, makes it easy to travel to Del City from out of state as well. Since public transportation is limited, however, it may be best to rent a car or even consider a U-Haul (a bold workaround hack to get on the road for less) to get around. Ultimately, there's always plenty to do within Del City, especially if you have a fishing pole and maybe even a picnic ready to go.