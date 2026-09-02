This Outdoor-Friendly Oklahoma City Suburb Offers A Lake To Fish, Scenic Parks, And Easy Access To The City
In recent years, Oklahoma City has gone from an oil town along Route 66, America's most iconic highway, to a major urban hub complete with towering glass skyscrapers. Today, nearly 730,000 people call the city home, marking a dramatic increase from the year 2000, when the population hovered just over 500,000. In other words, thousands of people are moving here every year, which also means the city's outlying suburbs are getting more attention. Del City, for instance, which is only a little over 6 miles from the heart of downtown, has become a go-to home base for commuters — boasting its very own picturesque parks and fully stocked lakes for fishing.
The suburb, which was officially incorporated in the late 1940s, has grown to a population of more than 21,000 in 2025, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. All in all, one of Del City's most attractive features is its proximity to Oklahoma's capital city. "It's also in a convenient location outside of Oklahoma City, and with I-40 and I-35 right there, you can get downtown or north to Edmond quickly," confirms local real estate agent Ecks Nillpraphan, per Homes.com. The Will Rogers International Airport, only about 20 minutes from the suburb, makes it easy to travel to Del City from out of state as well. Since public transportation is limited, however, it may be best to rent a car or even consider a U-Haul (a bold workaround hack to get on the road for less) to get around. Ultimately, there's always plenty to do within Del City, especially if you have a fishing pole and maybe even a picnic ready to go.
Fishing at Eagle Lake
There's an eagle-shaped peninsula that juts out into the aptly named Eagle Lake in Del City, Oklahoma. The lake, which spans approximately 42 acres, is stocked with species like channel catfish, largemouth bass, and sunfish. As is the case for most states across the country, a license is required to cast off. You can apply for an Oklahoma fishing license online through the Department of Wildlife. If you're traveling from out of state, a day-long license will cost you $26, whereas a year-long license is $81.
"Very calm and relaxed," reads one review of Eagle Lake on Google, going on to add, "Closer to the city yet so far from the noise and bustle. Good opportunities for fishing, relaxing, hiking with the dog or family." The review also notes that the lake tends to get more crowded during the weekends, so plan accordingly. There's also an annual fishing clinic, during which the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife provides attendees with poles and bait, and no license is required for the entire event.
The lake's surrounding park, aptly named Eagle Lake Park, has picnic areas and playgrounds for families to enjoy after a day casting lines. "Beautiful sunset view of downtown OKC," said another parkgoer on Google, while also highlighting the catfish swimming around in the lake. Eagle Lake Trail extends near the water — it's paved, bike-friendly, and about 2 miles long.
Scenic parks and other sights around Del City
After fishing at Eagle Lake, make sure to save some time to explore Patriot Park. Here, you'll find statues, war memorials, and even a Vietnam-era armored vehicle on display. The park is also where the city hosts many of its annual celebrations, like the Veterans Day ceremony. "There are plenty of areas to walk or sit in the shade," said one reviewer on Yelp.
Whereas Del City is perhaps best known for its outdoor fun, there are also several small restaurants and stores to check out when you're in the area. Barbecue, especially, is always easy to come by here. You can pick up lunch at Catch The Smoke BBQ, which is located directly across from Eagle Lake Park. The restaurant has accumulated mainly 5-star reviews over the years. One former customer wrote on Google, "I am soo glad the universe led me to find this spot!" Along with barbecued meats, you'll find sweets on the menu, like their popular cheesecake cups. Overall, it's the ideal lunch to order to go and enjoy by Eagle Lake.
Eagle Lake Park in Del City is also just a little over 2 miles from the First Americans Museum, which is home to a top-rated restaurant that honors Indigenous cuisine from award-winning Native chefs. The museum sits directly on the banks of the Oklahoma River. From here, it's just a short drive to Bricktown, Oklahoma's artsy entertainment district with quirky shops, food, and cobblestone streets. All in all, whether you're visiting for the fish or you're simply eager to check out sunset views, Del City is a must-add stop to your next Oklahoma City trip.