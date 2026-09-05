Forget Florida, Retire To This New England Beach City With Coastal Charm And An Affordable Cost Of Living
Florida has lost some of its allure for retirees in recent years. The state still has great tax breaks, weather, and senior communities. However, it's turning a lot of potential new residents away with its high cost of living, hurricanes, and insurance costs. If you're looking for a coastal city with beautiful beaches but find Florida too expensive, turn your attention north to Lynn, Massachusetts. With direct access to both Nahant Bay and Broad Sound, it offers a relaxed coastal lifestyle without the frequent hurricanes and some of the high costs associated with Florida.
Founded in 1629, Lynn is one of Massachusetts' and America's oldest communities. Since its earliest days as a hub for shoe manufacturing, the city has evolved into a cultural hotspot on the East Coast. Art galleries, lush public parks, oceanfront walks, beaches, nature reserves, and cosmopolitan dining all contribute to Lynn's enticing aesthetic. As a beach city, Lynn also offers retirees multiple spots for soaking up the sun or enjoying bundled-up walks along the coast during those atmospheric New England winters.
Just bear in mind, while summers here are warm without the intense Florida heat or humidity, winters can be brutally cold, snowy, and windy. Proper beach days, therefore, are somewhat limited to between June and September. This might be ideal for retirees who can't stand heat and humidity, but if cold isn't your friend, Lynn might not be the right spot for you.
Lynn's coastal sights and activities
When the ocean's calling, you can head to Nahant Beach, Massachusetts' under-the-radar shoreline that's perfect for sun-soakers and swimmers. This long stretch of sand is within 4 miles of Lynn and has multiple beach access points with parking. It's actually a protected reservation and only costs $10 for state residents to enjoy the sand and calm bay water (at the time of writing). Fisherman's Beach is another good option close to town. It's a popular spot for swimming during summer and has a grassy area with benches and monuments, including an English cannon from the War of 1812.
Part of Lynn's coastal charm comes from its peaceful seascapes. Lynn Heritage State Park is one of the city's best places for retirees to experience this setting. The waterfront park captures views of Lynn Harbor and Massachusetts Bay, including boats in the marina, from its walking paths and benches. Stroll along the boardwalk to learn more about Lynn's history through a collection of murals created using Venetian glass and ceramics.
Lynn locals on the r/Massachusetts subreddit also speak highly of the city's restaurants and food scene. One of these, Tides Restaurant & Pub, pairs fresh ingredients with a waterfront setting on Nahant Beach. Regulars can even become Tides Advantage members for discounts on the entire menu, which ranges from fried seafood and specialty pizzas to slow-roasted prime ribs and delicious lobster salad rolls. You can enjoy a meal closer to town at Capitol Diner, an old-school American diner that transports retirees to a bygone era. Grab a stool at the long counter to tuck into diner classics like omelets, pancakes, and scrambled eggs. Diners love the value for money here. "Food is homemade and huge portions. Prices are cheap and beyond reasonable," shared one visitor.
Lynn offers a more affordable way to live in Massachusetts
Just how affordable is the cost of living in Lynn? According to Livability, Lynn offers "relatively affordable housing for renters and owners, reasonable taxes and an overall modest cost of living." Despite this, you should still expect to spend more than the national average here, which isn't surprising considering Massachusetts is one of America's most expensive states to live in. Lynn bucks the Massachusetts trend slightly, providing more affordability when it comes to housing (a typical home is around 14% cheaper here than the state's average). Cost-of-living comparison site BestPlaces recommends that single retirees have at least $72,400 coming in each year through either pensions or investments to live comfortably here. With that said, the platform still describes Lynn as offering "a rare chance at great value for budget-friendly living situated somewhere inside Massachusetts' Essex County."
You can get to Lynn by flying into Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and driving about 30 minutes north. Most hotels are actually a little outside of Lynn around neighboring Saugus, a peaceful gem for lake fun and tasty eats. You may need to look into vacation rentals if you want to stay in the city close to the beaches. This will give you a better sense of the community here, which seems quite proud of its coastal setting. As one resident put it in a Niche review: "It's not perfect, but it feels real. I like that everything is close by, like the beach, stores, and schools, and there's always something going on. The people are mostly chill, and you meet all kinds of different backgrounds, which I like." If Lynn doesn't suit you, you could also look into nearby Marblehead, a coastal town with historic streets and museums.