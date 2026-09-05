Forget Florida, Retire To This New England Beach City With Coastal Charm And An Affordable Cost Of Living

Florida has lost some of its allure for retirees in recent years. The state still has great tax breaks, weather, and senior communities. However, it's turning a lot of potential new residents away with its high cost of living, hurricanes, and insurance costs. If you're looking for a coastal city with beautiful beaches but find Florida too expensive, turn your attention north to Lynn, Massachusetts. With direct access to both Nahant Bay and Broad Sound, it offers a relaxed coastal lifestyle without the frequent hurricanes and some of the high costs associated with Florida.

Founded in 1629, Lynn is one of Massachusetts' and America's oldest communities. Since its earliest days as a hub for shoe manufacturing, the city has evolved into a cultural hotspot on the East Coast. Art galleries, lush public parks, oceanfront walks, beaches, nature reserves, and cosmopolitan dining all contribute to Lynn's enticing aesthetic. As a beach city, Lynn also offers retirees multiple spots for soaking up the sun or enjoying bundled-up walks along the coast during those atmospheric New England winters.

Just bear in mind, while summers here are warm without the intense Florida heat or humidity, winters can be brutally cold, snowy, and windy. Proper beach days, therefore, are somewhat limited to between June and September. This might be ideal for retirees who can't stand heat and humidity, but if cold isn't your friend, Lynn might not be the right spot for you.