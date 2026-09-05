Just Over An Hour From Boston Is New England's Park With Scenic Wetlands, Nature Walks, And Unique Wildlife

Boston's parks can feel far away from the city's traffic once you get beneath the trees, and an especially wild landscape can be found by heading farther into central Massachusetts. Roughly an hour or so from the streets of Boston, the scenery shifts to rocky woods, swampy wetlands, and acres of undeveloped land where diverse wildlife has more room to roam. More specifically, the state-managed Mine Brook Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Worcester County, Massachusetts, is home to rugged landscapes waiting to be explored.

Spread across the towns of Douglas and Webster, Mine Brook WMA protects 1,062 acres in an area also known as Douglas Woods. MassWildlife manages the WMA as four chunks of land, three of which also connect to the much larger Douglas State Forest. Anyone looking for walks on less manicured land where nature is allowed to do its own thing will find plenty of appeal here. MassWildlife also notes the land is home to some unique critters, from "uncommon reptiles and amphibians" to an interesting array of dragonflies and whip-poor-wills, nocturnal birds known for their namesake call.

While it's technically considered a park, as it is managed land open for outdoor recreation, visitors to this wild patch of forest won't find landscaped overlooks, paved walking paths, or even a visitor center. MassWildlife deliberately keeps its wildlife management areas wild, and Mine Brook is a place for people who prefer woods that still look like woods. The lack of development is what makes this protected pocket of Massachusetts such an appealing escape when you want nature front and center. Give yourself time to wander, as the mixture of upland forest and wetter ground keeps the scenery changing as you move through the property.