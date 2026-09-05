Minutes From Downtown St. Louis Is A Midwest Park With An Easy Trail, Events, And Victorian Beauty
St. Louis boasts a rich variety of historic sites, from 19th-century brick neighborhoods to preserved architectural landmarks and museums. You can get a glimpse of its Victorian charm at Tower Grove Park, located just minutes from downtown. This Midwest spot is both an active urban space and a federally recognized historic landmark. At 289 acres, it's the second-largest park in the city, with ornate pavilions, water features, and decorative statues scattered throughout its grounds. Tower Grove Park owes much of its Victorian beauty to its preserved 19th-century layout, designed under the direction of retired merchant and philanthropist Henry Shaw. It's peaceful yet full of energy, with one visitor calling it their "happy place because it always makes [them] feel so much better after leaving."
Donated to the city by Shaw in 1868 and officially opened in 1872, Tower Grove Park was designed with his love for Europe and the classics in mind. With almost 7,000 trees dotting the area, Tower Grove preserves one of the country's most significant examples of 19th-century urban park design. You can admire the Victorian-era pavilions, colorful flowers, and landmarks within the park while following its trail. Making a full circle around the park's outdoor perimeter, the paved path is easy to follow and accessible to all.
Aside from walking the paths and admiring the landmarks, you can join the park's events. Tower Grove regularly hosts public gatherings, cultural festivals, and private celebrations. The Festival of Nations, for instance, is a multicultural celebration, featuring food vendors and live music. Or, attend one of the lecture series events or guided birdwatching tours. You can also take part in Martinis at the Mansion, an annual fundraising event. Tower Grove is a 10-minute drive from downtown St. Louis — public transit gets you there in about 30 minutes.
Follow the Tower Grove Park trail and spot picturesque landmarks
The best way to see the highlights around Tower Grove Park is by following the trail that loops around the grounds. Stretching for 3.3 miles, you'll stroll past its picturesque historic and natural features. The paved path is mostly flat and wheelchair-friendly — you'll see people going on runs, guests walking their leashed dogs, and families strolling with their little ones. While this is the main trail that runs around the park, you can wander onto the smaller connecting paths and create your own route.
Begin your stroll through the park near the waterlily and fountain ponds. Summer brings a colorful display of flowering plants across the water. The Fountain Pond and Ruins, described as Tower Grove Park's "premier landscape," are also found in this area. Built from the stone blocks of the historic Lindell Hotel after it burned down in 1867, the decorative Victorian-era structures are now a scenic stop for visitors. They also often serve as a backdrop for wedding and portrait photographs, and are available to reserve for outdoor ceremonies. From there, make your way to the Alexander Von Humboldt statue and toward the Woodland Pool. This body of water is a wildlife habitat that recreates the conditions of a natural woodland pool, with vibrant flowers surrounding it.
There are several picnic spots and shelters along the trail, as well as a few tennis courts. Just steps away from the grassy tennis courts, you'll come across the Well House, which dates back to 1872. Another way to explore the park is by joining a guided tour, which offers detailed explanations of Tower Grove and its landmarks. Despite being overshadowed by Forest Park, considered the best in America, Tower Grove provides a different kind of historic park experience.
Enjoy one of Tower Grove Park's events
Tower Grove Park offers a great variety of community and cultural events throughout the year — both seasonal and regular gatherings. Every Saturday from April to November, the park hosts a farmers' market, where vendors sell locally grown fruits and vegetables, along with plenty of other items. From baked goods to diverse food options, you can grab a cup of joe before browsing the booths and sampling sweet treats along the way. Dropping by the farmers' market is a great way to complete your fall bucket list if you're visiting later in the season. If you're dropping by at night, there's also an evening market on Tuesdays between May and September.
Flower Power, on the other hand, is Tower Grove's annual spring fundraising luncheon meant to support the park's year-round maintenance, operations, and garden care. During the event, the park organizes guest lectures and presentations on topics like horticulture and landscape design, all while guests dine among elaborate floral arrangements. The yearly Martinis at the Mansion has the same fundraising goal but takes place in October. Instead of a daytime format, guests enjoy an evening cocktail party and social soiree.
Meanwhile, wintertime is when Tower Grove Park prepares for Frosted. This is a holiday pop-up bar and winter wonderland experience where the park's Piper Palm House is decorated with festive lights, tinsel, and seasonal projections. Running for approximately two weeks in December, Frosted brings holiday-themed cocktails to guests, alongside hot drinks and food. There are plenty of other events worth attending at Tower Grove, so make sure to check the park's calendar before your visit. If you still have time to spare after your park outing, head to nearby Saint Louis Zoo, one of the best-rated zoos in the Midwest, according to travelers.