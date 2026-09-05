Minutes From Downtown St. Louis Is A Midwest Park With An Easy Trail, Events, And Victorian Beauty

St. Louis boasts a rich variety of historic sites, from 19th-century brick neighborhoods to preserved architectural landmarks and museums. You can get a glimpse of its Victorian charm at Tower Grove Park, located just minutes from downtown. This Midwest spot is both an active urban space and a federally recognized historic landmark. At 289 acres, it's the second-largest park in the city, with ornate pavilions, water features, and decorative statues scattered throughout its grounds. Tower Grove Park owes much of its Victorian beauty to its preserved 19th-century layout, designed under the direction of retired merchant and philanthropist Henry Shaw. It's peaceful yet full of energy, with one visitor calling it their "happy place because it always makes [them] feel so much better after leaving."

Donated to the city by Shaw in 1868 and officially opened in 1872, Tower Grove Park was designed with his love for Europe and the classics in mind. With almost 7,000 trees dotting the area, Tower Grove preserves one of the country's most significant examples of 19th-century urban park design. You can admire the Victorian-era pavilions, colorful flowers, and landmarks within the park while following its trail. Making a full circle around the park's outdoor perimeter, the paved path is easy to follow and accessible to all.

Aside from walking the paths and admiring the landmarks, you can join the park's events. Tower Grove regularly hosts public gatherings, cultural festivals, and private celebrations. The Festival of Nations, for instance, is a multicultural celebration, featuring food vendors and live music. Or, attend one of the lecture series events or guided birdwatching tours. You can also take part in Martinis at the Mansion, an annual fundraising event. Tower Grove is a 10-minute drive from downtown St. Louis — public transit gets you there in about 30 minutes.