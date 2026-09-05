Between St. Louis And Shawnee National Forest Is Illinois' Largest State-Run Nature Area With Fishing And Camping

Southern Illinois gets progressively wilder as you travel away from St. Louis, Missouri, toward the forests and rocky hills around Shawnee National Forest. Near the small town of Pinckneyville, one stop along the way covers enough ground to warrant a trip of its own. Pyramid State Recreation Area (also known as Pyramid State Park) stretches across 19,701 acres of wooded hills, grasslands, lakes, and ponds. The park is roughly 70 miles southeast of St. Louis, making this sprawling outdoor escape an easy day trip for anglers, hikers, hunters, and nature lovers alike.

The scenery also has a unique backstory. Much of Pyramid's land was once surface-mined for coal, and its name comes from a mine that operated here. The industry left behind rugged ridges and depressions in the land that gradually filled with water, with many of its lakes and ponds forming over 75 years ago. Reclamation efforts, including tree-planting, transformed portions of the property into forest and grassland. According to Friends of Pyramid State Park, Southern Illinois University later used 924 acres of the land for research before transferring the property over to the state in 1968. As more adjacent plots of land were purchased over the years and added to the recreation area, Pyramid expanded into the largest property managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in the state.

Today, the remnants of the park's industrial history have become part of its appeal. More than 500 acres of water scattered across the property offer plenty of fishing opportunities, and park visitors are surrounded by woods filled with local wildlife. Pyramid's immense size means it can't really be fully explored in an afternoon. But camping is also permitted in designated areas, so travelers can plan a nature-filled getaway in Pyramid for several days or longer, leaving more time for fishing, canoeing, hiking, cycling, and even horseback riding.