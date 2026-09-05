Between St. Louis And Shawnee National Forest Is Illinois' Largest State-Run Nature Area With Fishing And Camping
Southern Illinois gets progressively wilder as you travel away from St. Louis, Missouri, toward the forests and rocky hills around Shawnee National Forest. Near the small town of Pinckneyville, one stop along the way covers enough ground to warrant a trip of its own. Pyramid State Recreation Area (also known as Pyramid State Park) stretches across 19,701 acres of wooded hills, grasslands, lakes, and ponds. The park is roughly 70 miles southeast of St. Louis, making this sprawling outdoor escape an easy day trip for anglers, hikers, hunters, and nature lovers alike.
The scenery also has a unique backstory. Much of Pyramid's land was once surface-mined for coal, and its name comes from a mine that operated here. The industry left behind rugged ridges and depressions in the land that gradually filled with water, with many of its lakes and ponds forming over 75 years ago. Reclamation efforts, including tree-planting, transformed portions of the property into forest and grassland. According to Friends of Pyramid State Park, Southern Illinois University later used 924 acres of the land for research before transferring the property over to the state in 1968. As more adjacent plots of land were purchased over the years and added to the recreation area, Pyramid expanded into the largest property managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in the state.
Today, the remnants of the park's industrial history have become part of its appeal. More than 500 acres of water scattered across the property offer plenty of fishing opportunities, and park visitors are surrounded by woods filled with local wildlife. Pyramid's immense size means it can't really be fully explored in an afternoon. But camping is also permitted in designated areas, so travelers can plan a nature-filled getaway in Pyramid for several days or longer, leaving more time for fishing, canoeing, hiking, cycling, and even horseback riding.
Fishing at Pyramid State Recreation Area
Pyramid State Recreation Area contains hundreds of acres of lakes and ponds, making it a popular fishing destination. Anglers can try their luck in waters ranging from tiny pools measuring a fraction of an acre to the sprawling 276-acre Super Lake. Some lakes, such as Lost Lake, are accessible only by hiking, but remote fishing holes also mean quiet spots away from other park visitors. Anglers don't have to stay on shore, either. Some of the bigger lakes have boat launches, and the park's no-wake policy keeps the waters peaceful and quiet.
According to the Illinois DNR, anglers have the best odds of catching bluegill and largemouth bass in Pyramid's waters, while some of the waterways are also home to channel catfish, green sunfish/bluegill hybrids, and redear sunfish. However, iFishIllinois notes that Pyramid's largest lake — Super Lake — isn't great for bluegill fishing, as many of the fish are too small. On the other hand, the same guide adds crappie, yellow bass, and muskellunge to the list of fish found in Super Lake. One Google Maps reviewer noted that Pyramid is a "great place to take beginner fishers," while another added that they had the most luck "on the west end away from the main area." Current state fishing rules can vary depending on which section of the park you're in, so anglers should check Illinois DNR regulations before casting their lines.
Just an hour and a half from St. Louis, Pyramid State Recreation Area makes for an easy fishing trip from the Gateway to the West. Camping areas also make it an appealing stop on a longer road trip from St. Louis, whether you're headed to Shawneetown, one of Illinois' oldest communities (roughly two hours away from the park), or Evansville, Indiana's riverfront hub with big festivals, just under three hours from St. Louis.
Pyramid State Recreation Area works for no-frills campers
Pyramid State Recreation Area is best for travelers who prefer easygoing camping. Illinois DNR allows both tents and RVs in designated areas, but there are no electric hookups. The park offers three Class C campsites, as well as primitive campsites (hike-in only), an equestrian area, and a special area for youth groups. Campers also have access to water, restrooms, and a dump station. That simplicity makes it a better fit for people wanting woods, lakes, and time outdoors rather than resort-style comforts.
Staying overnight also gives you more time to explore the park, and campers can rise early to fish or hit the trails on foot or mountain bike. According to the park brochure, roughly 22 miles of hiking and equestrian trails wind through the area, along with an 18-mile trail for mountain bikers. Small picnic areas are also scattered throughout the park for lunch breaks surrounded by nature and singing birds. Located about half an hour from Shawnee National Forest, Illinois' most scenic wilderness destination, Pyramid also offers ample wildlife watching opportunities. The surrounding woods are home to deer, turkeys, rabbits, squirrels, beavers, dozens of bird species, and various other woodland creatures that thrive in the land's mix of forest, grassland, and wet habitat.
Hunting is also allowed in portions of the park during designated seasons, so hikers and campers should check current hunting information when planning a visit. Illinois doesn't charge an entrance fee for state-owned lands, which makes it easy to work Pyramid into a longer southern Illinois road trip. Between the secluded fishing lakes, trails, and reclaimed land, Pyramid State Recreation Area offers enough room to truly appreciate how nature has reshaped a landscape once dominated by coal mining.