Washington's Casino Hotel With Cascade Mountain Views Is A Chic Escape Near Portland With Pools And Fine Dining
A chic getaway to the mountains with a casino and fine dining? Say no more. The Ilani hotel and casino resort brings together mountain views and nearby nature with luxurious guest rooms, a pool area, and casino games. The resort is located in Ridgefield, Washington, which is known for its walkable downtown with sweeping views. The Cascade Mountains are a focal point throughout the hotel, with floor-to-ceiling windows in the guest rooms and the top-floor restaurant framing the snow-capped peaks.
The luxury getaway does come with a bit of a steep price tag, as the hotel rooms can range in cost, depending on the day, anywhere from $189 to $809 per night for the same room, and suites can run you back a few thousand dollars. However, many Google reviews from previous guests mention how the hotel is worth driving from out of town and making a weekend out of. There are 289 hotel rooms, but they can sell out, especially if there is a live show that night or a holiday, so it's best to book in advance. RV owners might want to consider it as a potential stop because several reviews mention that the hotel allows free RV parking in a designated RV lot.
The resort's Cowlitz Ballroom is home to live shows; at the time of this writing, comedian Nikki Glaser and Lynyrd Skynyrd are on the schedule. Ilani is only a 30-minute drive from the Portland International Airport (PDX), just far enough for a small-town escape with mountain views. You could also stay at Ilani as your night-out home base for any shows that come to the Cascades Amphitheater 15 minutes down the road.
Casino games and pool days
You may not think of Washington state as a hub of casinos, but there are actually almost as many casinos here as the Las Vegas Strip. Ilani has many different gaming options, from 24/7 slots to 75 table games across its 100,000 square feet of casino floor space. There is also a sports betting area along with a sports bar, so you can watch the game and place your bets. While many casino-goers mention on Google how much they enjoy playing the slots, a huge draw for many visitors is that the casino is non-smoking.
When it's time to unwind and relax, the resort's pool area has several amenities including day beds and a pool bar. Depending on the weather, there are indoor and outdoor sections to lie by the pool. After 9 p.m., there are adult-only hours in the pool area. If you have children with you, there are two main options for kids' activities other than swimming in the pool. First, there is an arcade where children can play a variety of games and then pick out their own prize winnings. Then, for help with childcare, there is a first-come, first-served center called Kids Quest. It's an option for parents to drop in with their kids and get some childcare coverage while they explore the casino or go to a show at the ballroom.
Dining options at Ilani
Ilani doesn't skimp on the dining options, with a range of restaurants for all occasions. When it comes to fine dining, Sovereign Steakhouse & Seafood is the choice within the hotel grounds for a fancy steak dinner. It is the priciest option, with several items on the menu costing more than $100. The restaurant, which opened at Ilani in June of 2026, focuses on premium beef including several wagyu options, plus seafood and dishes that honor the Cowlitz Indian Tribe. One reviewer described the wagyu hot rock tableside cooking experience as "delicious and fun to do."
Another noteworthy restaurant in the hotel is Bella Vista on the top floor, which boasts views of the nearby mountains. Since the Italian restaurant is known for its panoramic vista, it is a good idea to make a reservation to make sure you get a table when you want to go. For other meals, there are choices scattered around the hotel including burgers, tacos, and seafood.
If you want to trade mountain views for ocean views, consider Quinault Beach Resort and Casino, perched on Washington's Pacific Coast, or Oregon's Chinook Winds Casino Resort with diverse dining, ocean-view suites, and live entertainment.