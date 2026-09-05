Washington's Casino Hotel With Cascade Mountain Views Is A Chic Escape Near Portland With Pools And Fine Dining

A chic getaway to the mountains with a casino and fine dining? Say no more. The Ilani hotel and casino resort brings together mountain views and nearby nature with luxurious guest rooms, a pool area, and casino games. The resort is located in Ridgefield, Washington, which is known for its walkable downtown with sweeping views. The Cascade Mountains are a focal point throughout the hotel, with floor-to-ceiling windows in the guest rooms and the top-floor restaurant framing the snow-capped peaks.

The luxury getaway does come with a bit of a steep price tag, as the hotel rooms can range in cost, depending on the day, anywhere from $189 to $809 per night for the same room, and suites can run you back a few thousand dollars. However, many Google reviews from previous guests mention how the hotel is worth driving from out of town and making a weekend out of. There are 289 hotel rooms, but they can sell out, especially if there is a live show that night or a holiday, so it's best to book in advance. RV owners might want to consider it as a potential stop because several reviews mention that the hotel allows free RV parking in a designated RV lot.

The resort's Cowlitz Ballroom is home to live shows; at the time of this writing, comedian Nikki Glaser and Lynyrd Skynyrd are on the schedule. Ilani is only a 30-minute drive from the Portland International Airport (PDX), just far enough for a small-town escape with mountain views. You could also stay at Ilani as your night-out home base for any shows that come to the Cascades Amphitheater 15 minutes down the road.