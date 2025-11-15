Oregon's Beachfront Casino Resort Near Salem Offers Diverse Dining, Ocean-View Suites, And Live Entertainment
The stunning Oregon Coast, which spans 363 miles, is an ideal bucket list trip. The entire area is chock full of worthy destinations such as Seaside, Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destination which offers beaches, beauty, and unique carnival-style games and Lincoln City, an artsy haven with breathtaking beaches. Lincoln City's beachfront includes the Chinook Winds Casino Resort, known for its expansive dining options, ocean-view suites, and live entertainment. The Chinook Winds Casino Resort — its county's largest employer and 30 years old as of 2025 – is just over an hour drive west from the Beaver State's capital of Salem, offering a coastal escape or day trip adventure.
What began as a 10,000 square foot gaming center known as "The Tent" in 1995 by the Siletz Tribe, has grown into a full-fledged casino resort, featuring 1,000 slot machines, table games, and a bingo hall for 600 guests. The hotel portion was added in 2004 upon acquisition of an existing oceanfront hotel, with additional expansion in 2005 of a 79-acre, 18-hole golf course, the Chinook Winds Golf Resort. Portions of the revenue from the Casino Resort support charities across Lincoln County. Chinook Winds Casino Resort, which serves as the county's largest employer, celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2025.
For meetings and events, there's a meeting space of 7,500 square feet as part of a convention center on the second floor of the casino which has hosted various competitions and tournaments. Golfers can also test their skills at the indoor driving range and on the Chinook Winds Golf Resort, located amongst lush trees and landscape, just north of the main property.
Enjoy an ocean-view room and amenities
If you book one of the resort's 243 rooms, you'll be treated to 160 boasting ocean views, and 61 suites with fireplaces. The oceanfront junior suites include both double queen and king variations, a fireplace seating area, snack-size cooler and microwave, and a private balcony. The double queen deluxe and king deluxe rooms, of which 49 are pet friendly with an additional fee, also feature ocean views. A basic queen compact room casino room is offered for those seeking a budget stay option without deluxe room amenities. Special rates are available to Winners Circle, AAA and AARP members with summer being the high demand season.
General amenities for hotel guests include access to an indoor heated swimming pool, fitness center, childcare center, arcade, and booking options at the golf resort. The Chinook Winds Arcade is open daily 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for family-friendly entertainment and games, and the childcare center is available Sunday through Thursday 7:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. for children ages 3 to 11. Extended hours are available during major entertainment events. The Chinook Winds Gift shop is available for souvenirs and snacks in the main casino lobby. You'll also find numerous dry RV parking (no hookups) spots, which are first come first served for daily use, and require a Winners Circle membership and parking permit for overnight parking. Guidelines for use are available on the resort's website, and if you need hook-ups, book at the Logan Road RV Park, which is a short distance away.
Savor some diverse dining and catch some live entertainment
Visitors to the Chinook Winds Casino Resort will find varying dining options to delight the taste buds along with live entertainment to enjoy. Chinook's Seafood Grill & Lounge is the signature spot inside the hotel for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a focus on Pacific Northwest seafood, including its Chinook Classic Boil of steamers, shrimp and dungeness crab, potatoes, corn on the cob and bread. Head to the top of the casino to Rogue River Steakhouse featuring 180-degree ocean views for prime rib, steaks, and lobster along with its Rogue River Lounge known for dancing on weekend nights and cocktails. For casual dining, check out the casino's first floor food court, home to the Euchre Creek Deli, C-Dub Subs, La Bahia Mexican Grill, and Double Down Coffee. The Siletz Bay Cafe has a menu offering appetizers, seafood, burgers, and pasta on the Casino's second floor.
For live entertainment, the casino resort hosts a variety of acts from concerts to live comedy across its venues, including the on-site convention center. Comedy on the Coast is an annual weekend comedy event that takes place in the convention center and features nationally touring comedians. It also serves as a venue for several events as part of Lincoln City's annual Siletz Bay Music Festival.
Within 30 miles of Chinook and Lincoln City, you can venture to one of the state's most underrated beach towns and Oregon's whale watching capital, Depoe Bay, and one of America's best aquariums, the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport.