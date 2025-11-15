Oregon's Beachfront Casino Resort Near Salem Offers Diverse Dining, Ocean-View Suites, And Live Entertainment

The stunning Oregon Coast, which spans 363 miles, is an ideal bucket list trip. The entire area is chock full of worthy destinations such as Seaside, Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destination which offers beaches, beauty, and unique carnival-style games and Lincoln City, an artsy haven with breathtaking beaches. Lincoln City's beachfront includes the Chinook Winds Casino Resort, known for its expansive dining options, ocean-view suites, and live entertainment. The Chinook Winds Casino Resort — its county's largest employer and 30 years old as of 2025 – is just over an hour drive west from the Beaver State's capital of Salem, offering a coastal escape or day trip adventure.

What began as a 10,000 square foot gaming center known as "The Tent" in 1995 by the Siletz Tribe, has grown into a full-fledged casino resort, featuring 1,000 slot machines, table games, and a bingo hall for 600 guests. The hotel portion was added in 2004 upon acquisition of an existing oceanfront hotel, with additional expansion in 2005 of a 79-acre, 18-hole golf course, the Chinook Winds Golf Resort. Portions of the revenue from the Casino Resort support charities across Lincoln County. Chinook Winds Casino Resort, which serves as the county's largest employer, celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2025.

For meetings and events, there's a meeting space of 7,500 square feet as part of a convention center on the second floor of the casino which has hosted various competitions and tournaments. Golfers can also test their skills at the indoor driving range and on the Chinook Winds Golf Resort, located amongst lush trees and landscape, just north of the main property.