Along The Florida-Alabama Border Is A Scenic Wetlands Escape With Trails, Fishing, And Boating

While the Gulf Coast of the United States draws crowds thanks to its pristine beaches and fresh seafood, visitors looking for a quieter escape will find it just up the road in a peaceful natural area shared between Florida and Alabama. This serene stretch of land, just 20 miles northwest of Pensacola, follows the path of a slow-moving river and offers a chance to see the region's trademark white sands in a setting of longleaf pine forests and swampy wetlands. With towering trees and a winding shoreline, the Perdido River Wildlife Management Area provides outdoor adventurers miles of hiking trails and calm waters for fishing and boating.

The land of the Perdido River Wildlife Management Area is blanketed with pines and cedars bordering the Perdido River, a "blackwater" river tinged by tannins that give the water the color of tea. The area is home to deer, turkeys, wild hogs, and a variety of birds; it's also known for hosting the boggy habitat of the carnivorous pitcher plant.

Both the Alabama and Florida portions of the preserve offer recreation activities, but while the Alabama section spans over 17,000 acres, the Florida tracts are non-contiguous patches of state land covering around 6,000 acres. Somewhat confusingly for visitors, the Florida part is also called the Perdido River Water Management Area, reflecting its stewardship by the Northwest Florida Water Management District and its dual purpose of preserving water resources as well as area plants and animals.