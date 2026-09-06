Along The Florida-Alabama Border Is A Scenic Wetlands Escape With Trails, Fishing, And Boating
While the Gulf Coast of the United States draws crowds thanks to its pristine beaches and fresh seafood, visitors looking for a quieter escape will find it just up the road in a peaceful natural area shared between Florida and Alabama. This serene stretch of land, just 20 miles northwest of Pensacola, follows the path of a slow-moving river and offers a chance to see the region's trademark white sands in a setting of longleaf pine forests and swampy wetlands. With towering trees and a winding shoreline, the Perdido River Wildlife Management Area provides outdoor adventurers miles of hiking trails and calm waters for fishing and boating.
The land of the Perdido River Wildlife Management Area is blanketed with pines and cedars bordering the Perdido River, a "blackwater" river tinged by tannins that give the water the color of tea. The area is home to deer, turkeys, wild hogs, and a variety of birds; it's also known for hosting the boggy habitat of the carnivorous pitcher plant.
Both the Alabama and Florida portions of the preserve offer recreation activities, but while the Alabama section spans over 17,000 acres, the Florida tracts are non-contiguous patches of state land covering around 6,000 acres. Somewhat confusingly for visitors, the Florida part is also called the Perdido River Water Management Area, reflecting its stewardship by the Northwest Florida Water Management District and its dual purpose of preserving water resources as well as area plants and animals.
The Perdido River Wildlife Management Area offers miles of trails for hikers and boaters
On the Alabama side of the wildlife area, there's an almost 18-mile hiking trail that winds through the tall, piney forests, offering occasional views of the river along the way. With parking areas at the beginning, end, and middle of the trail, hikers can choose the length of their outing and enjoy a peaceful day in nature before returning to their cars.
For those ready for multi-day hikes, six reservation-only camping shelters dot the trail; although they have no electricity or bathroom facilities, the shelters are elevated and screened-in, providing room for up to eight campers as well as significant protection from the elements. On the Florida side of the park, there's the Otto Hill campsite with a picnic shelter, grills, and toilet, as well as short hiking trails nearby; reservations are free but must be made online in advance so that campers can receive the access code for the gated site.
In addition to the hiking trails, the Perdido River Water Management Area is the site of the Perdido River Canoe Trail, with 19 miles of water accessible to kayaks and canoes. Boaters can paddle the river and enjoy the gently lapping water, then stop for a rest or lunch on a white sandbar. Visitors should note that logjams along the trail occasionally make portage (carrying a canoe or kayak overland) necessary for continuing the journey. Both the Alabama side of the shore and the Florida side offer two kayak launches as well as one small boat ramp each.
Fishing and hunting are popular activities for visitors
While Florida fishermen can head to spots like the Gulf Coast's longest fishing pier at Navarre Beach for saltwater fishing, anglers looking for freshwater catches can go to the Perdido River Wildlife Management Area to fish from kayaks or canoes for sunfish, bluegill, bass, and pickerel. Fishing is allowed throughout the year, and sportsmen who have visited mention enjoying the undeveloped, peaceful setting. Be sure to secure a fishing license for the state in which you are accessing the river; if you plan to cross the water and explore the smaller streams on the opposite side of the bank, then you'll need a license for both states. Hunting is allowed within season with the appropriate license and a park permit, but check the seasonal hunting calendars for the Alabama and Florida portions of the land before you go.
The Perdido River Wildlife Management Area is open year-round. Only an hour's drive from the beach paradise of Perdido Key, the area offers a dose of unpolished outdoor exploration to pair with a relaxing Gulf Coast vacation. Before visiting, review the rules of the specific site you are planning to experience and prepare with snacks and plenty of water (some reviewers also suggest bug spray, as the marshy environment lends itself to large amounts of mosquitoes).
The roads in the area are rugged and difficult, especially after rain, and are best navigated by four-wheel drive vehicles. While the Perdido River Wildlife Management Area doesn't make the list of the most alligator-filled destinations in all of Florida, keep your eyes peeled during your visit: it certainly is possible to encounter one of the huge reptiles while boating or fishing.