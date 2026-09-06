Under Two Hours From Boston Is Massachusetts' Scenic State Forest With Trails And Mountain Views

Massachusetts is home to 77 state forests, an impressive amount of public woodlands in a state perhaps best known for its gorgeous coastline. While millions of people flock to Cape Cod and Nantucket, travelers seeking a different kind of adventure in the Bay State can explore its lush forested mountains. Mount Grace State Forest is the perfect place to start.

Standing at 1,621 feet, Mount Grace is Massachusetts' third-tallest peak east of the Connecticut River, which runs through the center of the New England state. The iron Warwick Fire Tower sits at the top, originally built in 1911 and now listed on the National Historic Lookout Register. Mount Grace is located 2 miles south of New Hampshire's border in the tiny town of Warwick.

When Mount Grace's original fire tower was built, much of the surrounding land had been clearcut for farming and logging. A conservation group, led by a Warwick resident, advocated for this land to be protected as a state forest as the trees regrew. The state purchased the property in 1920, making it one of Massachusetts' oldest state forests. Mount Grace State Forest now covers nearly 1,700 acres. Best of all, it's less than two hours from Boston, a popular East Coast city known for its history and sporty appeal.