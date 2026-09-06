Under Two Hours From Boston Is Massachusetts' Scenic State Forest With Trails And Mountain Views
Massachusetts is home to 77 state forests, an impressive amount of public woodlands in a state perhaps best known for its gorgeous coastline. While millions of people flock to Cape Cod and Nantucket, travelers seeking a different kind of adventure in the Bay State can explore its lush forested mountains. Mount Grace State Forest is the perfect place to start.
Standing at 1,621 feet, Mount Grace is Massachusetts' third-tallest peak east of the Connecticut River, which runs through the center of the New England state. The iron Warwick Fire Tower sits at the top, originally built in 1911 and now listed on the National Historic Lookout Register. Mount Grace is located 2 miles south of New Hampshire's border in the tiny town of Warwick.
When Mount Grace's original fire tower was built, much of the surrounding land had been clearcut for farming and logging. A conservation group, led by a Warwick resident, advocated for this land to be protected as a state forest as the trees regrew. The state purchased the property in 1920, making it one of Massachusetts' oldest state forests. Mount Grace State Forest now covers nearly 1,700 acres. Best of all, it's less than two hours from Boston, a popular East Coast city known for its history and sporty appeal.
Hiking in Mount Grace State Forest
Mount Grace State Forest has numerous all-season, multi-use trails for hiking, cycling, snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing. Its two most popular trails allow you take in epic views from the peak. The Mount Grace Trail spans 2.6 miles roundtrip, winding through hardwood forests directly to the summit. For a more challenging hike, the Mount Grace Long Loop tackles a lengthier section of the state forest and includes a steep 1,000-foot ascent. The mountain once had a downhill ski area, and hikers might spot remnants of the old rope tow along the way. At the peak, the fire tower's platforms "provided excellent views of Monadnock, Wachusett and Greylock in the distance," according to one AllTrails user.
There is no cost to visit Mount Grace State Forest, which is open from sunrise to sunset each day. Near the main entrance, you'll find a gravel parking lot and a pavilion to rest and enjoy a picnic. Visitors from out of state will find the nearest regional airport 45 miles away in Worcester. Additional flight options are available at Bradley International Airport (BDL), less than 80 miles away across the Connecticut border. To unwind after a day of hiking, head to nearby Orange, a charming retirement town with lake fun, parks, and trails. While you're in the area, be sure to spend some time at Lake Quinsigamond, a gorgeous getaway with beaches, fishing, and cozy cabins, less than 90 minutes from Mount Grace by car.