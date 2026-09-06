Sandwiched Between Greensboro And Charlotte Is A Charming Park With Fishing, Boating, And Riverside Trails
North Carolina is filled with hidden gems, from picturesque small towns tucked off the main roads to historic sites significant to U.S. history. One lesser-known area features a newly developed park with the goal of preserving the area's heritage and giving visitors a chance to enjoy the natural surroundings. Less than an hour from the cities of Greensboro and Charlotte, Yadkin River Park in Linwood, North Carolina, is an enchanting public space that offers convenient spots for fishing, river access for boating, and walking trails with scenic views of the water.
The land around Yadkin River Park has a rich history. First inhabited by Native Americans thousands of years ago, the land was the location of a Revolutionary War skirmish and a Civil War fort, as well as a hunting ground frequented by American frontiersman Daniel Boone (via Yadkin River Keeper). It also served as the site of a ferry crossing in the early 1800s before the first bridge was built in 1818 — the stone foundations of that original bridge are still visible by boat today. In 1924, the Wil-Cox Bridge (pictured), with its distinctive structural arches, was built to replace earlier iterations of the bridge, and it's a centerpiece of the park today.
Yadkin River Park has convenient river access for fishing and boating
Located at the north end of High Rock Lake, Yadkin River Park offers easy boat access to premier fishing spots on North Carolina's second-largest lake, as well as options for traveling upstream on the Yadkin River. There are fishing areas along the bank for fishermen who prefer to stay on the shore, along with inviting firepits to help keep anglers warm during the colder months. Largemouth bass, striped bass, and crappie are among the species found in the lake, as well as huge catfish.
Boaters can launch at the park's York Hill River Access area, which has a concrete boat ramp for motor boats, as well as a slope for carrying kayaks and canoes to the water. Visitors who have gone out on the water remark on the peacefulness of the river, although some say the area can get slightly crowded. This section of the river is part of the 163-mile Yadkin River State Trail, a paddle trail with 17 public access points that meanders throughout the western side of North Carolina.
Trails and walking paths with river views at Yadkin River Park
Yadkin River Park features 1.25 miles of trails for visitors wishing to hike or bike, with gravel paths that wind through the woods and past the remnants of the Civil War fort. One of the most popular paths at the park is the walk across the historic Wil-Cox Bridge, which is about 1,300 feet long. Cyclists and pedestrians can enjoy panoramic views of the river as they cross, and covered benches provide places to rest and enjoy the peaceful surroundings. The bridge connects Yadkin River Park to a lovely trailhead in neighboring Spencer, a historic railway town with Southern charm that is home to the North Carolina Transportation Museum. Visitors who want a closer view of the river can take a wooden staircase from the bridge down to the banks of the water.
Development continues on helpful amenities for Yadkin River Park, and newer features include a sprawling playground, picnic facilities, and an environmental center. There's a dog park with thoughtfully separated sections for large dogs and small breeds, as well as waste bags and bins for disposal. For cyclists, there are helpful air pump stations with basic bike tools. Plus, Yadkin River Park is just 45 miles outside of Greensboro, making it a convenient spot for history and outdoor fun for travelers visiting Greensboro's thriving arts scene and lively downtown.