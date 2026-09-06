Sandwiched Between Greensboro And Charlotte Is A Charming Park With Fishing, Boating, And Riverside Trails

North Carolina is filled with hidden gems, from picturesque small towns tucked off the main roads to historic sites significant to U.S. history. One lesser-known area features a newly developed park with the goal of preserving the area's heritage and giving visitors a chance to enjoy the natural surroundings. Less than an hour from the cities of Greensboro and Charlotte, Yadkin River Park in Linwood, North Carolina, is an enchanting public space that offers convenient spots for fishing, river access for boating, and walking trails with scenic views of the water.

The land around Yadkin River Park has a rich history. First inhabited by Native Americans thousands of years ago, the land was the location of a Revolutionary War skirmish and a Civil War fort, as well as a hunting ground frequented by American frontiersman Daniel Boone (via Yadkin River Keeper). It also served as the site of a ferry crossing in the early 1800s before the first bridge was built in 1818 — the stone foundations of that original bridge are still visible by boat today. In 1924, the Wil-Cox Bridge (pictured), with its distinctive structural arches, was built to replace earlier iterations of the bridge, and it's a centerpiece of the park today.