Between Dover And Ramsgate Is England's Charming Coastal Town With Antique Shops And A Beachside Castle

Nearing 1,450 hours of sunshine a year, Kent is one of England's sunniest counties, drawing millions of visitors to its 350-mile-long coast characterized by golden sands, chalk cliffs, and marshland. And for those who'd like to combine the picturesque waterfront views with historic interest and charming attractions, the region offers a town you might not have on your bucket list yet: Deal. Featuring a peaceful pebble beach, this is your quintessential countryside gem to get a fix of fresh sea air.

Its coast comes equipped with a scenic pier ideal for catching the sunset views and a castle that Tripadvisor has named the top attraction to see in town. Dating back to the 1500s, this is a landmark that history buffs, in particular, might enjoy thanks to it being such an important Tudor artifact. Beyond it, travelers can take in the local charm by browsing cozy cafes and exploring Deal High Street, a vibrant area lined with independent businesses. Antique shops, in particular, are surprisingly abundant considering the town's modest size. Visitors shouldn't miss out on the Deal Saturday Market, either — this is where you'll find fresh produce, locally sourced meats, and more.

Finding your way here shouldn't be difficult. Deal is located between Dover to the south and Ramsgate to the north, with each around 20 minutes away via public transit. London is also just a 90-minute train ride away, and the capital is home to major airports such as London City Airport (LCY). All that to say, the area boasts a well-developed public transportation system. The town itself is served by 50 local bus services and a railway station, so you can easily explore nearby attractions without a car. Deal is highly walkable, too, meaning much of what makes this Kent seaside town worth visiting can be experienced on foot.