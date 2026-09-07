Forget Florida, Retire To This Underrated East Coast City With Affordable Living, Outdoor Fun, And Quiet Charm

Florida is often seen as the gold standard when it comes to destinations for retirees. For many, the warm weather, white sandy beaches, and turquoise waters make it hard to resist. But Florida isn't the only option. Across the United States, there are a myriad of destinations well worth the visit. One such place farther north on the East Coast is Palmer, Massachusetts.

Palmer is a city located just over an hour to the west of Boston and has a population of around 12,300. Around 21% of its residents are 65 and older, according to the United States Census Bureau. It is also a destination that doesn't revolve around expensive resorts or crowded attractions, which is a plus for seniors watching their budgets. Palmer is relatively affordable by Massachusetts standards, too. As of 2026, Niche ranks it No. 9 among nearly 200 Massachusetts suburbs for the lowest cost of living and No. 20 among a larger list of over 400 places statewide.

With quiet streets, a history rooted in the railroad industry, and wooded surroundings, Palmer has a laid-back, small-town New England feel. Travelers who are used to snowbirding in sunny Florida will immediately notice that winters in Palmer are definitely colder. That also means you'll need to get used to navigating everyday activities through snow and ice. But its low-key, inexpensive attractions and year-round access to the outdoors could be enough to make them forget Florida.