5 Massachusetts Towns Filled With Railroad History And Vintage Vibes

As one of the original 13 colonies and oldest states in America, Massachusetts is steeped in history. And while many focus on the state's Colonial history, there's another era that made a great impact. The 19th-century Industrial Revolution changed the state, with textile mills transforming sleepy villages into booming industrial centers. With these changes came the advent of Massachusetts' first railways, which first hauled passengers in 1835.

The remnants of the state's rail history can be found across Massachusetts, which still has a vast commuter rail and Amtrak network. While many early Massachusetts railroading towns are no longer served by passenger trains, they hold an important place in the state's rail history. In fact, Massachusetts is actually the birthplace of the commercial railway. The Granite Railway, which began operating in Massachusetts in 1826, was the country's first chartered railroad. Using horse-drawn wagons, it brought granite from the town of Quincy three miles to the Neponset River, from which it went by barge to build Charlestown's Bunker Hill Monument.

From that initial experience the state's relationship with railroads exploded, as evidenced by these five towns. Each is not only a former train hub, but is also an example of the charm and history that awaits visitors to New England.