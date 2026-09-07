Minnesota's Big Regional Park Near Minneapolis Has Trails, Swimming, And Camping
Exploring dramatic Lake Superior cliffs, admiring prairies with bison herds, and getting lost in the lush forests up north — Minnesota exposes you to a wide range of scenery all over the state. Even on a regional scale, there is an abundance of nature to experience. For a nearby retreat close to Minneapolis, Lebanon Hills Regional Park might satiate your yearning for the outdoors. This isn't one of those places to squeeze in just one afternoon — with almost 2,000 acres at your feet, a leisurely weekend-long stay would do it more justice. A regional park this big might have you thinking you're more isolated than you really are: "The size of the park makes you feel like you're in the middle of nowhere in nature, which is lovely," wrote one visitor on Google Reviews.
As the largest park in Dakota County, Lebanon Hills has easy and moderate trails that wind through the verdant forests, wildflower fields, lakes, and small ponds. From effortless strolls and hiking trails to mountain biking routes and horseback riding paths, you can discover the park on your own terms. Snowfall turns these into a winter playground for cross-country skiers, snowshoers, and sledders. The park features more than a dozen bodies of water and a designated swimming beach that's ideal for family outings. Whether you lounge on the shore, wade in the water, or rent a kayak, the free beach is great for splashing around with the kids.
Lebanon Hills Regional Park offers a variety of camping options. The seasonally open campground has partial and full-hookup sites, along with primitive tent spots for those who prefer a rustic stay. With modern facilities on hand, this park makes it easy to trade the city noise for a peaceful respite. To reach the park, just drive 30 minutes south of Minneapolis.
Set up camp and enjoy swimming at Lebanon Hills Regional Park
The Lebanon Hills Regional Park campground boasts 93 campsites split across three zones: North, West, and East loops. Operating from May to October, the seasonal campground allows you to choose between full-hookup RV sites, electric-only sites, and primitive non-electric tent sites. Each spot accommodates up to six campers, while full-hookup sites are limited to occupancy by one RV (or motorized camping unit). Primitive and electric sites are limited to one RV or two tents.
All sites in the West loop come with full hookups and 30/50-amp electric service — three are ADA-accessible sites. Amenities include restrooms, showers, and laundry facilities. The North loop is where you'll find the non-electric sites, one being an ADA-accessible spot. Here, campers have access to a vault toilet. As for the East loop, you'll find 30-amp electric sites, two of which are ADA-accessible. There's a shower, restroom, drinking water, and playground. All camping zones share a dump station. You can check out IKEA's essential items to help organize your campsite for a better experience. There's a camp store, too, in case you run out of supplies. Also, the campground is pet-friendly.
While there are a number of lakes at the park, swimming is allowed at Schulze Lake. From Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day, you can don your swimsuit to enjoy the free sandy beach. The beach is equipped with a bathhouse, outdoor shower, changing rooms, and picnic areas. While there aren't any lifeguards, use your personal flotation devices to swim safely; however, inflatables, watercraft, and fishing are prohibited in the designated swimming zone. There's a launch area for those who want to rent non-motorized watercraft to glide across the water. Unfortunately, the beach is a pet-free zone.
Scenic trail adventures in Lebanon Hills
With miles of trails snaking through the park, Lebanon Hills has plenty of paths — both easy and moderate — worth traversing. Arm yourself with the top park ranger tips for staying safe while hiking, then hit the trails to bask in the surroundings on foot, bike, and horseback. Ease into hiking by making a loop around Schulze and McDonough Lakes. This route covers 1.6 miles and can be completed within half an hour, with boardwalk sections and natural terrain. You'll meander the waterfront and head toward the forested areas, with bird and wildlife sightings along the way.
The Northern Voyageur Trek, on the other hand, leads you to several lakes within Lebanon Hills. The moderate trail is 4.4 miles long, featuring an elevation gain of 232 feet. You'll begin the hike from the northern shore of Holland Lake and make your way toward Sedge, Bridge, and Lily Pond. Soon, O'Brien Lake will come into view, followed by Cattail Lake. Take your time exploring this path, as you'll encounter lots of wildlife — expect to see snakes, frogs, deer, and Canada geese.
Mountain bikers can take advantage of the 12-mile single-track system situated at the West Trailhead. Follow the 5.5-mile moderate biking loop, which takes you into the woods and waterfront. With an elevation gain of 413 feet, one biker on AllTrails described the route as having "no terrible climbs but enough challenging obstacles to make it entertaining." Meanwhile, horseback riders with an Equestrian Trailhead Pass have more than 10 miles of tracks, open to the public until winter rolls in. These paths are strictly equine territory and off-limits to hikers and bikers (and dogs). After your getaway, check out other outdoor spaces in Minneapolis — after all, the vibrant Midwestern "Twin City" is home to one of America's best park systems.