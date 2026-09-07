Minnesota's Big Regional Park Near Minneapolis Has Trails, Swimming, And Camping

Exploring dramatic Lake Superior cliffs, admiring prairies with bison herds, and getting lost in the lush forests up north — Minnesota exposes you to a wide range of scenery all over the state. Even on a regional scale, there is an abundance of nature to experience. For a nearby retreat close to Minneapolis, Lebanon Hills Regional Park might satiate your yearning for the outdoors. This isn't one of those places to squeeze in just one afternoon — with almost 2,000 acres at your feet, a leisurely weekend-long stay would do it more justice. A regional park this big might have you thinking you're more isolated than you really are: "The size of the park makes you feel like you're in the middle of nowhere in nature, which is lovely," wrote one visitor on Google Reviews.

As the largest park in Dakota County, Lebanon Hills has easy and moderate trails that wind through the verdant forests, wildflower fields, lakes, and small ponds. From effortless strolls and hiking trails to mountain biking routes and horseback riding paths, you can discover the park on your own terms. Snowfall turns these into a winter playground for cross-country skiers, snowshoers, and sledders. The park features more than a dozen bodies of water and a designated swimming beach that's ideal for family outings. Whether you lounge on the shore, wade in the water, or rent a kayak, the free beach is great for splashing around with the kids.

Lebanon Hills Regional Park offers a variety of camping options. The seasonally open campground has partial and full-hookup sites, along with primitive tent spots for those who prefer a rustic stay. With modern facilities on hand, this park makes it easy to trade the city noise for a peaceful respite. To reach the park, just drive 30 minutes south of Minneapolis.