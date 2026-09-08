Shingled houses overlooking the water? Check. Long stretches of beach, hemmed in by a sea wall? Check. A half-dozen seafood restaurants scattered through town? Double-check. You could amble through the village of Ocean Bluff-Brant Rock, Massachusetts, and assume you were on Cape Cod. These are exactly the surroundings you'd expect of New England's most famous peninsula. At the height of tourist season, you might just wonder: "Where are all the crowds?"

Ocean Bluff-Brant Rock isn't in Cape Cod. In fact, this little community of just 4,600 residents occupies a special place on the Massachusetts coast. It's technically part of Marshfield, located a bit north of Plymouth. Highway drivers between Boston and the Cape will completely bypass Ocean Bluff-Brant Rock, and you could live in the Bay State for years without visiting. In fact, what most people love about it is the fact that this village doesn't absorb hordes of beachgoers every summer. The population does double during the warmer months, but the influx hardly compares to the 2 million tourists who pour into Provincetown each year.

At the same time, Ocean Bluff-Brant Rock is well prepared for visitors. This village encompasses several different beaches, including Brant Rock Beach, Sunrise Beach, and Old Rexhame Beach, which all face Cape Cod Bay and frame the eastern shore with pristine sand and scattered rocks. You'll find a number of places to stay, including an inn and cottage rentals, along with a cozy culinary scene.