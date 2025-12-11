Massachusetts' 5 Best Stops Sandwiched Between Boston And Cape Cod

The coast of Massachusetts is a region made up of seaside beauty from end to end. This sweet slice of New England is rich with scenic beaches, cozy coastal towns, and must-see historic attractions. North Shore beach towns like Ipswich are known for scenic sand dunes, world-famous seafood, and laid-back charm, while Gloucester boasts world-class whale watching tours from America's oldest seaport. Closer to the capital city, the Boston Harbor Islands are an idyllic oasis for swimming, camping, and harbor views.

South of the bustling big city, the picturesque stretch between Boston and Cape Cod is a goldmine of memorable stops for your Massachusetts road trip. Serene beaches and boardwalks, delicious local cuisine, and ever-present ocean views make these five stops some of the best in the state. The best way to visit these amazing destinations is by car, giving you the flexibility to stop and stay as long as you like in whichever place calls you the most. Boston is the nearest major travel hub for those arriving to the region by plane or train via Boston Logan International Airport or South Station, about 45 minutes to 1 hour from the stops on this list. Providence, Rhode Island and T.F. Green Airport, along with Providence Station, are nearly as close at just over an hour away.