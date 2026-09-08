One Of The Best Eco-Friendly Resorts In The US Is A Serene California Coast Escape With Ocean Views And A Spa

From Santa Cruz to Santa Barbara, California's Central Coast has a wealth of delightful destinations. At the northern tip of the region, you'll find the historic city of Monterey, home to the Portola Hotel & Spa. This hotel, less than two blocks from the beach, was ranked second in USAToday's Top 10 eco-friendly hotels in the U.S. It has a number of both behind-the-scenes and front-of-house initiatives that help make your stay there as low impact as possible. Along with its dedication to sustainability, the hotel features a large spa, restaurants, and comfortable rooms, including some with ocean views.

I've stayed at this several times, one of which was hosted by the hotel. Each time I've been here, I've had a good night's sleep and left feeling relaxed. The first thing you notice when you walk in the front doors is the real ficus trees growing in the atrium-style lobby. As if by magic, these trees never have to be watered by hand, getting their moisture from nearby runoff. It can get busy in the afternoons at check-in — it is next to the Monterey Convention Center, after all. Once you check in, you'll have the keys to one of 379 rooms. The hotel has a mix of suites and standard guest rooms. Many of the rooms on the top three floors have harbor and ocean views. The decor echoes the coastal surroundings with blue hues and pale wood, adding to the calm feel of this coastal haven. If you're lucky, try to snag a room with a private patio or balcony for an added touch of luxury.