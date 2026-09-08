One Of The Best Eco-Friendly Resorts In The US Is A Serene California Coast Escape With Ocean Views And A Spa
From Santa Cruz to Santa Barbara, California's Central Coast has a wealth of delightful destinations. At the northern tip of the region, you'll find the historic city of Monterey, home to the Portola Hotel & Spa. This hotel, less than two blocks from the beach, was ranked second in USAToday's Top 10 eco-friendly hotels in the U.S. It has a number of both behind-the-scenes and front-of-house initiatives that help make your stay there as low impact as possible. Along with its dedication to sustainability, the hotel features a large spa, restaurants, and comfortable rooms, including some with ocean views.
I've stayed at this several times, one of which was hosted by the hotel. Each time I've been here, I've had a good night's sleep and left feeling relaxed. The first thing you notice when you walk in the front doors is the real ficus trees growing in the atrium-style lobby. As if by magic, these trees never have to be watered by hand, getting their moisture from nearby runoff. It can get busy in the afternoons at check-in — it is next to the Monterey Convention Center, after all. Once you check in, you'll have the keys to one of 379 rooms. The hotel has a mix of suites and standard guest rooms. Many of the rooms on the top three floors have harbor and ocean views. The decor echoes the coastal surroundings with blue hues and pale wood, adding to the calm feel of this coastal haven. If you're lucky, try to snag a room with a private patio or balcony for an added touch of luxury.
Sustainability initiatives at Portola Hotel & Spa at Monterey Bay
Portola Hotel & Spa at Monterey Bay has received a number of well-earned accolades when it comes to sustainability. In 2011, the hotel became the first on California's Central Coast to get a LEED certification. But the team at the hotel wasn't content with just that; they continued to work and innovate, and in 2026, it went from Silver to Gold LEED certified. "This Gold certification is the result of more than a decade of investment, innovation, and genuine commitment from our entire team," Janine Chicourrat, the hotel's managing director explained on its official website. "We are proud of how far we have come and motivated by how much further we can go."
It's also a Surfrider Foundation Ocean Friendly Hotel, which means you won't find any plastic bags or bottles, styrofoam containers, or small-size toiletries. Portola Hotel & Spa adopted the nearby Del Monte Beach through Save Our Shores, and there are quarterly beach clean-ups where staff can volunteer to pick up trash. A few of the initiatives that helped get them these commendations include energy-efficient appliances, a pool heated with solar power, and more than 75% of the waste being recycled, composted, or otherwise kept out of landfills.
Sustainability extends to the property's two onsite restaurants: Jacks Monterey and Peter B's. All the seafood served is in alignment with the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program. Along with its world-class exhibits, the Monterey Bay Aquarium provides clear guidelines on what to look for and what to avoid in terms of sustainable seafood practices. Using all "Best Choice" or "Good Alternative" seafood is one of the reasons why both restaurants are Surfrider Foundation Approved Ocean Friendly.
Restaurants and the spa at Portola Hotel & Spa at Monterey Bay
Jacks Monterey is in the lobby of Portola Hotel & Spa at Monterey Bay. It's open for guests and non-guests alike for breakfast and dinner, and it has a year-round outdoor patio with fire pits. The menu features dishes like Dungeness crab cakes, fig and prosciutto pizza, and tempura squash blossoms. It has a nice selection of California wines, including some from underrated Central Coast wine regions. For something more casual, Peter B's was the first craft brewery in Monterey. The beer is made on-site with seasonal options like a raspberry ale. Elevated bar food like short rib ravioli and lobster mac and cheese are also on the menu.
The Spa on the Plaza has 6,000 square feet of space, all dedicated to helping you relax and recharge during your Monterey stay. Choose from an impressive range of treatments, like a coastal sage massage, antioxidant facial, and more. If non-hotel guests have a spa treatment or buy a day pass (available during the week), they get access to the outdoor pool and hot tub along with the steam room and showers.
The hotel is just a few minutes' walk from the harbor, making it a great place to stay if you're going out on a whale-watching boat. It's a classic Monterey adventure considering that Monterey Bay is one of the best places in the U.S. to see orcas in the wild as well as migrating gray whales, humpbacks, and even blue whales along with dolphins, sea lions, harbor seals, and sea otters. It is also well-placed as a stop on a road trip along California's Highway 1, as it's just a couple of miles off the highway.