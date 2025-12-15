The 5 Best American Destinations To See Orcas In The Wild, According To Research

Orcas, sometimes known by the intimidating nickname of "killer whales," are incredible marine mammals, beloved for their sleek bodies and striking white markings that look almost like goggles. Despite their nickname, they are actually more closely related to dolphins than whales, which explains their pointy dorsal fins sticking up out of the waves. Orcas live almost everywhere on Earth, but if you want to see one off the coast of the United States, your best bet is going to be to head to the West Coast.

Despite their size — they grow up to 27 feet long and can weigh more than 13,000 pounds — spotting orcas in the wild can be tricky, but it's worth it. While it might seem easier to visit an amusement park where captive orcas live, these social animals struggle to survive in captivity, living short, stressed, and sad lives. To spot orcas, keep your eyes open for jets of mist or seawater coming out of the surface of the water that could be whale blows. You might also spot their dorsal fins or tails above the surface. And when you find one, you'll probably find many. They are almost always traveling together in big groups, called pods.

To build this list, we scoured the internet for records of individuals who have actually seen these animals in the wild. While testimonials from those on nonprofit forums and Reddit communities played a role, we also cross-referenced our list with research and conservation groups and whale-watching tour companies to ensure we got things right. We then doubled back to guarantee our list was as up-to-date as possible, so you have the best chance at sighting these magnificent creatures where they belong — in the wild.