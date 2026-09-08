Tucked Away In Crater Lake National Park Is A Scenic Drive Highlighting Some Of Oregon's Highest Mountain Peaks

The United States has no shortage of gorgeous national parks, but Crater Lake National Park is easily one of the most striking. Located in southern Oregon, the park's starring attraction is Crater Lake, a massive body of water cradled in the tip of a collapsed volcano. Plunging to a depth of 1,943 feet, it's the United States' deepest lake, as well as the world's seventh-deepest lake. Sheer slopes and cliffs ring a circular lake of dazzling sky-blue, which comes with its own private islands. While visitors can easily admire the vista from scenic viewpoints and hiking trails, the Scenic Rim Drive is the best way to fully take in this marvel.

The Scenic Rim Drive runs around the rim of Crater Lake in a 33-mile loop, linking 30 different viewpoints around the caldera, as well as accessing trailheads, picnic areas, parking, and other points of interest. In order not to detract from the views, the road — which is part of the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway — was specifically designed to blend in with the surroundings by flowing with the terrain instead of cutting through it. Not only does this mean the views feel untouched by human hands, but there's also less disruption to local habitats.

There are two main ways to access the Rim Drive: the North Entrance and the southern entrance from Highway 62. Since this two-way road runs in a circle, either entry point works fine; however, arriving from Highway 62 gives you the chance to stop at the park visitor center before setting off. The entire drive takes around two hours, but you'll likely want to devote more time for pausing at overlooks or trying hikes. Making time for hikes is an especially good idea, as trails leading up hills and mountains around the lake offer views of some of the tallest peaks in Oregon.