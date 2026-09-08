The 8 Longest Water Slides In The World

There are few travel experiences that can turn grown adults into grinning children quite as efficiently as a water slide. And some slides take the thrill of the plunge, splashes, and slippery turns and extend them as far as possible. No less audacious than the longest roller coasters in the world, the world's longest slides coil for what feels like an expedition, twisting through forests and snaking down mountainsides for hundreds or even thousands of feet.

Several slides stretch close to 1,000 feet in length, and a handful go beyond that. One record-holder covers a whopping distance of over 2 miles. The very longest of these hide in less-traveled corners of the world, where you'd have to make a dedicated pilgrimage to reach them. But several slides at major water parks and resorts are easier to fit into a conventional trip.

No definitive database ranks the world's longest water slides, but we compiled this list by comparing published slide-length measurements to make a research-based selection. We gathered contenders for the longest water slides across ranking sites like Guinness World Records, WillyGoat Playgrounds, and Funworld Bangalore. We cross-checked with measurements published by attraction operators and parks themselves, as well as tourism organizations for attraction details. For the sake of this ranking, we focused specifically on permanent, conventional water slides, excluding temporary or inflatable slides, water coasters, and lazy rivers. Here are the eight longest waterslides in the world.