'The Pumpkin Capital Of The World' Is Illinois' Charming Village Suburb Full Of Delightful Fall Festivities
For fall devotees, there are pumpkin patches in every state that make for perfect days filled with pumpkin-picking, corn mazes, and treats. Yet, there's only one "pumpkin capital of the world" — Morton, a small suburb in Central Illinois that is home to Libby's pumpkin processing plant. The facility, owned by Nestlé, provides up to 95% of the country's canned pumpkin (via Nebraska Public Radio). As you might expect, harvest time in this charming community — where many sell their own homegrown bounties on roadside stands — is a cause for celebration with pumpkin patches, themed events, and an annual festival.
Originally built in 1925 to process vegetables like corn, the Libby's plant has focused solely on producing pumpkin since 1970. To promote its thriving crop, the chamber of commerce kicked off the first Morton Pumpkin Festival in 1967. In 1978, the Governor of Illinois declared Morton the global hub for pumpkins. To join in on the fun, the restaurants and shops in the charming village also embrace the season. Lulu's on Main touts pumpkin-themed T-shirts along with its gifts, such as jewelry, candles, toys, and candy. Four30 Scones serves pumpkin chocolate chip scones with its lattes in fall, and Carius Creamery unveils its annual soft-serve pumpkin ice cream. Pumpkin pride extends to its downtown's colorful street banners. Even the Memorial Plaza, which honors veterans with engraved pavers, features a pumpkin-themed playground.
For visitors who want a taste of this agritourism or are considering an underrated road trip through Illinois, Morton makes for a great addition to an itinerary. It's 15 minutes from Peoria, reachable in one hour from Springfield (the state capital), and is less than three hours from Chicago.
Eat, play, and run at the Morton Pumpkin Festival in Illinois
Even the fall-agnostic can't help but feel Morton's autumnal vibes. The population of 17,500 swells to over 75,000 when Morton rolls out the orange gourds for this Midwestern ritual, which happens annually in September. While it's not America's largest pumpkin festival, this event sure feels like many combined into one, with a parade, carnival rides, a midway, an art and craft market, and live entertainment often spread throughout town.
Ironically, you can't buy your own pumpkins here, but this rotund squash is the star of friendly rivalries playing out with a pumpkin weigh-off and a pumpkin pie eating contest. There is also a 10K that winds through Morton and its outskirts and a more approachable 2-mile walk or run that is ideal for kids, seniors, and those with wheelchairs and strollers. To reward the physical exertion, race participants will find pumpkin donuts at the post-race party.
Non-racers can enjoy the pumpkin pancakes and sausage links available at the Saturday morning festival breakfast for $9. There is also a morning drive-through and on-site dessert shop where you can pick up pumpkin pies, cookies, and ice cream cups. The grill will also be fired up at the festival to serve pork chop and rib-eye sandwiches, brats, and pumpkin chili. A number of attractions are free at Morton Pumpkin Festival, but carnival tickets run $37 for a strip of 10 or are $4 each. "This event has always been a highlight when growing up here," writes one Google regular who comes back every 2 to 3 years. "What makes this festival special is the sense of tradition and community pride."
Explore pumpkin patches and charming shops in Morton, Illinois
When you're ready to pick pumpkins after eating them in various incarnations at the festival, you can find farm-fresh options just a few minutes away at the family-owned Roth Pumpkin Patch. Patch doesn't do justice to this 100-acre farm which is also a good spot to stock up on souvenirs (like locally made jams and salsas) and decor (such as candles and wooden trays) at the gift shop. Kids will get a kick out of the enclosed barrel slides and farm animals, including lambs and chickens. For treats, it's hard to go wrong with cider slushies and kettle corn.
Morton also serves up some non-pumpkin-flavored fare. Its popular restaurant, Aunt Ginny's Cafe, turns out a robust breakfast with biscuits and gravy, hash brown skillets, and omelets. "This is THEE place for breakfast if in town," shares one fan, noting the dishes "were A+ quality and made perfectly." Artfully presented sushi, udon, and specialty rolls at Oyama Sushi are worth the drive from the entire region. "This place easily ranks among the best sushi spots in the Midwest — especially outside a major city," declares a Google diner.
Don't forget to browse Morton's eclectic stores for some local small-town charm, too. Treasure hunt for jewelry, plants, vintage items, and clothing at Used But Not Abused. At Upscale Resale, Google reviewers say you can find good deals and name brands, like Michael Kors and Crocs, on clothing, household items, and shoes. The shop is volunteer-run to benefit a local charity. Buy project patterns and kits at The Quilt Corner or peruse charming finds at So Chic Boutique with its faith jewelry, bubble baths, recipe books, and candles. Still want more fall fun? Check out one of Illinois' best fall escapes.