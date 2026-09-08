'The Pumpkin Capital Of The World' Is Illinois' Charming Village Suburb Full Of Delightful Fall Festivities

For fall devotees, there are pumpkin patches in every state that make for perfect days filled with pumpkin-picking, corn mazes, and treats. Yet, there's only one "pumpkin capital of the world" — Morton, a small suburb in Central Illinois that is home to Libby's pumpkin processing plant. The facility, owned by Nestlé, provides up to 95% of the country's canned pumpkin (via Nebraska Public Radio). As you might expect, harvest time in this charming community — where many sell their own homegrown bounties on roadside stands — is a cause for celebration with pumpkin patches, themed events, and an annual festival.

Originally built in 1925 to process vegetables like corn, the Libby's plant has focused solely on producing pumpkin since 1970. To promote its thriving crop, the chamber of commerce kicked off the first Morton Pumpkin Festival in 1967. In 1978, the Governor of Illinois declared Morton the global hub for pumpkins. To join in on the fun, the restaurants and shops in the charming village also embrace the season. Lulu's on Main touts pumpkin-themed T-shirts along with its gifts, such as jewelry, candles, toys, and candy. Four30 Scones serves pumpkin chocolate chip scones with its lattes in fall, and Carius Creamery unveils its annual soft-serve pumpkin ice cream. Pumpkin pride extends to its downtown's colorful street banners. Even the Memorial Plaza, which honors veterans with engraved pavers, features a pumpkin-themed playground.

For visitors who want a taste of this agritourism or are considering an underrated road trip through Illinois, Morton makes for a great addition to an itinerary. It's 15 minutes from Peoria, reachable in one hour from Springfield (the state capital), and is less than three hours from Chicago.