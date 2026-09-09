America's Cleanest Lake For 2026 Is A Pacific Northwest Beauty With Fishing, Swimming, And Boating

There's something especially inviting about a lake with pristine water, where clean conditions can be just as appealing as the scenery itself. Fortunately, America has plenty of clean lakes to go around, with one being a true standout. A 2026 report by Lake.com, an online vacation rental platform, has revealed that the cleanest lake in the U.S. is Lake Chelan in Washington state. This lake resembles a fjord, extending for over 50 miles through a valley created by a continental ice sheet that dug through the region over 10,000 years ago.

This glacial activity eventually created America's third-deepest lake, with Lake Chelan today known as a blue paradise with natural beauty. Now you can also call it America's cleanest, thanks to its low mineral levels and turbidity (how hazy the water appears due to underwater particles). Lake.com performed the study by analyzing "available chemical data from the National Water Quality Monitoring Council for 100 of America's largest lakes." Only data gathered between January 1, 2021 and July 30, 2026 was used. Within this data, the vacation rental platform assessed each lake's level of eight core elements, including ammonia, sulfate, lead, dissolved oxygen and solids, and phosphorus. In the end, only 67 lakes qualified for the report, of which Chelan was found to be the cleanest.

This wasn't a photo finish either. Lake Chelan was the clear winner with the only perfect composite pollution score of zero. The lake's turbidity level of 2.00 NTU demonstrates great clarity, while its 30.25 mg/L TDS level and 3.65 mg/L sulfate level are some of the lowest in the bunch. "Been visiting there at least once a year for 40-plus years. Love Chelan," wrote one frequent visitor, celebrating the cleanliness ranking.