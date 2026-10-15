An Hour Away From Madison Is Wisconsin's Riverfront State Park With Cozy Camping And Birdwatching
As it embarks on a 430-mile journey, the Wisconsin River travels through several scenic state parks. Some are home to Native American-era mounds, some feature massive sandstone cliffs, while others are historic sites where lead shot for firearms was once manufactured. Those who like their riverfront escapes with a side of 19th-century history can pay a visit to Tower Hill State Park. Covering just 77 acres, this outdoor destination makes up for its size with its interesting past and open-air pursuits. It was also Wisconsin's third-least visited state park in 2023, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, so you might have the whole place to yourself. To quote a traveler, it's "an incredible place to enjoy a view of the Wisconsin River and learn about real Wisconsin history from the 1830s."
Located within the borders of Spring Green, Tower Hill State Park boasts scenic bluff hiking, with birdwatching opportunities along the way. With diverse migrating species across its hardwood forests and riverside, every season brings new sightings. While you're looking through your binoculars at the Wisconsin River, you don't have to resist the temptation to get on the water. If you have a kayak or canoe, take advantage of paddling on the river.
Tower Hill State Park is humble in size, and its campground is no exception. The seasonally open and cozy campground is nestled within the forest, offering limited rustic sites for those who want to have a detox from the hustle and bustle of modern life. You can have this outdoor experience, all while learning about the local history, by driving less than an hour west of Madison. Coming from Milwaukee, the journey takes about two hours. While the state park never closes, vehicle access changes throughout the year. From Columbus Day weekend to mid-May, you're welcome to park at the entrance and walk in.
Primitive camping at Tower Hill State Park
If you don't mind the five-minute commute to Tower Hill State Park from the village of Spring Green, you'll find several types of accommodation there. However, you might miss out on an "excellent way to spend a weekend here," as one person on Google described. The state park's seasonal campground is nothing too fancy — you only have access to the basics. The campground itself is compact and cozy, with only 10 tent sites available for reservations. There are no walk-ins; you have to reserve your space before your arrival. However, it is worth it to enjoy camping here during Tower Hill's high season.
Do not expect any electric service at the campground — there are no RV hookups or spaces for large trailers; it's just you and your tent. Amenity-wise, there's a vault toilet but no showerhouse. There are a few water spigots dotted around the area, which run seasonally from Memorial Day weekend through October. Regarding firewood, you can purchase some onsite. If this is a bit too primitive for your liking, you can check out some of the essential Amazon camping items to bring on your trip for an improved experience. Other facilities include a couple of picnic areas, a pavilion, and a gazebo.
The campsites are located next to the Wisconsin River and its backwaters, where you can engage in water recreation. Some people like to paddle along the river on their kayaks or canoes, despite the park not having a launch area. Others prefer to set their rod on the riverbank to see what'll bite. Get yourself a fishing license to catch a wide array of species, such as walleye, smallmouth bass, northern pike, bluegill, and more. You might reel in other species that live in the main river channel, including multiple catfish varieties.
Spot the birdlife along the park's trails
To fully enjoy Tower Hill State Park, you have to hit the hiking trails. The park offers a compact 2-mile network of steep bluff and riverside paths, with a 0.5-mile nature trail and shorter connecting tracks. Follow AllTrail's route that takes you to the Shot Tower and Smelter House on a 1.1-mile loop. Despite its length and easy rating, this trail climbs up to 183 feet. The trailhead is located at the campground, guiding you toward the 180-foot-tall tower and a replica of the smelting house at the top. The original smelting house dated back to 1831. Back in the day, a six-man crew used to drop 5,000 pounds of lead a day, of which only 600 to 800 pounds were usable, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Since these are located on the top of the hill, certain parts of the trail transition into stairs.
The Wisconsin River and hardwood forests attract an array of birdlife at Tower Hill State Park. Birdwatching varies by season, from active migrations to year-round residents. Head there in the springtime, and you have high chances of viewing yellow-rumped warblers, wild turkeys, mallards, and chipping sparrows. The summer months bring great blue herons wading by the water and eastern wood peewees perched on tree branches. No matter what season you visit, though, you always have a good chance of observing blue jays, northern cardinals, and downy woodpeckers. Tower Hill State Park is one of many birding hotspots in the country — search long enough on Reddit, and users will tell you where the best birding destinations are in the U.S. For more birdwatching and trail fun, Nicholson Wildlife Refuge is a hidden gem marshland park that's just half an hour from Milwaukee.