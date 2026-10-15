An Hour Away From Madison Is Wisconsin's Riverfront State Park With Cozy Camping And Birdwatching

As it embarks on a 430-mile journey, the Wisconsin River travels through several scenic state parks. Some are home to Native American-era mounds, some feature massive sandstone cliffs, while others are historic sites where lead shot for firearms was once manufactured. Those who like their riverfront escapes with a side of 19th-century history can pay a visit to Tower Hill State Park. Covering just 77 acres, this outdoor destination makes up for its size with its interesting past and open-air pursuits. It was also Wisconsin's third-least visited state park in 2023, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, so you might have the whole place to yourself. To quote a traveler, it's "an incredible place to enjoy a view of the Wisconsin River and learn about real Wisconsin history from the 1830s."

Located within the borders of Spring Green, Tower Hill State Park boasts scenic bluff hiking, with birdwatching opportunities along the way. With diverse migrating species across its hardwood forests and riverside, every season brings new sightings. While you're looking through your binoculars at the Wisconsin River, you don't have to resist the temptation to get on the water. If you have a kayak or canoe, take advantage of paddling on the river.

Tower Hill State Park is humble in size, and its campground is no exception. The seasonally open and cozy campground is nestled within the forest, offering limited rustic sites for those who want to have a detox from the hustle and bustle of modern life. You can have this outdoor experience, all while learning about the local history, by driving less than an hour west of Madison. Coming from Milwaukee, the journey takes about two hours. While the state park never closes, vehicle access changes throughout the year. From Columbus Day weekend to mid-May, you're welcome to park at the entrance and walk in.