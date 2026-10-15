Near The New York-Vermont Border Is A Lakeside State Park With Camping, Hiking, And Water Activities
Running along Vermont's southwestern border, the Taconic Mountains are a rugged and less-crowded sub-range of the Appalachian Mountains, dotted with several hidden gems. One of these scenic destinations is near the New York-Vermont border, where you can splash around in the waters of the largest lake entirely within the Green Mountain State. Spanning 3,576 acres, Bomoseen State Park offers a wide range of outdoor activities on both land and water. Home to wetlands, old quarry sites, and lush hardwood forests, the park preserves remnants of the slate industry, which you can learn about along the designated trail. But there's more to this lakeside retreat than history. With multiple trails snaking through the grounds and plenty of space to get on the water, this is a "one-stop shop for a great getaway," according to one visitor.
Before Bomoseen State Park was established in 1960, the land was a major hub for slate mining. Samuel L. Hazard acquired part of the land, which his stepdaughter later inherited and turned into a summer residence. She eventually transferred ownership to the state for its conversion into a public recreation area and wildlife refuge that remains open to visitors today. Now, you can take woodland hikes and meander along historic trails. From lakeside walks to hilly treks, there are plenty of ways to boost your step count.
There's no shortage of waterfront activities here. Whether you prefer swimming, boating, fishing, or paddling, you have 2,400 acres of water to explore. Bomoseen State Park also has a variety of camping options, from tent and RV sites to lean-tos, with modern amenities for a comfortable overnight stay. You can get to the park from Burlington in an hour and 40 minutes, while the drive from Stowe takes two hours.
Camping and water recreation at Bomoseen State Park
If your idea of a lakeside escape includes hiking trails and overnight stays, camping at Bomoseen State Park might satisfy your craving for the outdoors. It also helps that its mountain location comes with beautiful night skies, as one camper noted: "On a clear night, the stars are really incredible." There are 55 campsites across two loops, accommodating both tents and RVs. The park also has 10 lean-to campsites, half of which are set right by the lake. One of the lean-to spots is wheelchair-accessible. Both regular and lean-to sites accommodate up to eight guests each.
Campers can take advantage of a range of amenities. These include the basics, such as restrooms, drinking water, and a dump station. There's a picnic area in the park, along with a pavilion for large groups. With space for up to 100 people, the pavilion comes with tables, grills, and nearby restrooms, according to the Vermont State Parks website. You can also enjoy a game of horseshoes. Head toward the beach, and you'll find a playground and a volleyball area, too.
Bomoseen State Park gives you direct access to Lake Bomoseen, a fishing haven perfect for boating. Sites 40 to 56 are steps away from the boat launch, allowing campers to get on the water in a non-motorized vessel. Those who don't have their own kayak, canoe, or rowboat can check out the concessions for rentals. After cruising on the lake, make your way to the beach for a refreshing dip. Guests with mobility issues can borrow the beach wheelchair. Meanwhile, anglers can cast a line for bass, trout, and perch. Note that while the campground is pet-friendly, the beach and day-use areas aren't.
Hiking adventures around Bomoseen State Park
Hiking can be a rewarding experience at Bomoseen State Park, with the chance to admire expansive lake vistas and thriving woodlands. Armed with the essential tips for staying safe while hiking, start with the Slate History Trail to get acquainted with the area's past. This easy, self-guided path stretches for 0.75 miles, leading you to the abandoned 19th-century West Castleton company site. Along the trail, you'll walk past crumbling mill foundations, old slate-built structures, and rubble piles from its heyday.
Although Lake Bomoseen is the star, a second lake sits inside the park. Visitors can admire 205-acre Glen Lake by taking the 4.8-mile trail that traces its eastern shoreline. This out-and-back route is moderately challenging and features an elevation gain of 449 feet. Set aside up to 2.5 hours to complete this hike, immersing yourself in a peaceful forest dotted with colorful wild mushrooms. Glen Lake panoramas accompany you along the route, and you may spot birds and other wildlife along the way. Don't forget to take a well-earned break when you get to the overlook.
If these paths are too short for you, follow the Glen Lake to Moscow Pond trail, which brings the hike to a total of 8 miles out and back. You'll also climb up to 761 feet, so make sure to wear proper shoes and stock up on enough water to last you the four-hour trip. As you head toward the pond, you'll come across old stone walls, slate bluffs, and even remnants of an ancient camp. Continue on, and you'll cross into Half Moon Pond State Park. Afterward, explore the surrounding town of Castleton, a friendly destination with rail-trails and historic charm.