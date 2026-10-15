Near The New York-Vermont Border Is A Lakeside State Park With Camping, Hiking, And Water Activities

Running along Vermont's southwestern border, the Taconic Mountains are a rugged and less-crowded sub-range of the Appalachian Mountains, dotted with several hidden gems. One of these scenic destinations is near the New York-Vermont border, where you can splash around in the waters of the largest lake entirely within the Green Mountain State. Spanning 3,576 acres, Bomoseen State Park offers a wide range of outdoor activities on both land and water. Home to wetlands, old quarry sites, and lush hardwood forests, the park preserves remnants of the slate industry, which you can learn about along the designated trail. But there's more to this lakeside retreat than history. With multiple trails snaking through the grounds and plenty of space to get on the water, this is a "one-stop shop for a great getaway," according to one visitor.

Before Bomoseen State Park was established in 1960, the land was a major hub for slate mining. Samuel L. Hazard acquired part of the land, which his stepdaughter later inherited and turned into a summer residence. She eventually transferred ownership to the state for its conversion into a public recreation area and wildlife refuge that remains open to visitors today. Now, you can take woodland hikes and meander along historic trails. From lakeside walks to hilly treks, there are plenty of ways to boost your step count.

There's no shortage of waterfront activities here. Whether you prefer swimming, boating, fishing, or paddling, you have 2,400 acres of water to explore. Bomoseen State Park also has a variety of camping options, from tent and RV sites to lean-tos, with modern amenities for a comfortable overnight stay. You can get to the park from Burlington in an hour and 40 minutes, while the drive from Stowe takes two hours.