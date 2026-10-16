Under An Hour From Boston Is Massachusetts' Historic State Forest With Scenic Trails And Wildlife

When most people think of Massachusetts, their minds typically go to historic landmarks, the iconic seafood cuisine, or the stunning coastal landscapes. However, the Bay State has plenty more to offer when it comes to the great outdoors. Massachusetts is home to an extensive network of forests, which blanket about 60% of the state, per UMass Amherst. For nature enthusiasts who also enjoy a bit of history, Upton State Forest is a great place to begin exploring all of the natural beauty and recreation these forests have to offer.

Algonquian and Nipmuck tribes inhabited the lands that would become Upton State Forest for thousands of years. Once settlers arrived, they began to clear the land for agriculture and timber, leaving behind stone walls, wells, and cellar holes that visitors can still stumble across when exploring the forest. Concerns surrounding excessive logging led the Massachusetts State Legislature to create the State Forest Commission in 1914 to buy and preserve these lands, resulting in the establishment of Upton State Forest in 1935. The same year, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) arrived to aid the preservation, planting more than 230,000 trees until the camp closed in 1938.

Today, Upton State Forest spans an impressive 2,660 acres and is home to several winding trails that carry visitors past some incredibly well-preserved historic structures. The forest is also home to various animals, so visitors always have a chance to catch a glimpse of some wildlife. Plus, it is just under an hour from Boston (without heavy rush-hour traffic) and is surrounded by several charming small towns, making it a great option for those looking for a peaceful outdoor escape.