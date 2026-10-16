Georgia's Popular East Coast City Known For Its Historic Waterfront Wasn't Always In 'Best Of' Lists

Savannah is one of the most recognizable destinations in the American South, known for moss-draped oak trees, historic squares, and a riverfront lined with businesses. The Georgia city regularly appears on travel lists for its historic character and walkable downtown, but Savannah's current reputation as a polished Southern getaway took decades to develop. Its historic district endured immense hardship, before preservation efforts and one famous novel turned the city's architectural heritage and haunts into some of its biggest draws.

Founded in 1733 by James Oglethorpe, Savannah was Georgia's first colonial settlement and became an important port on the Savannah River. Its location helped the city develop around trade in cotton, rice, and lumber, while its grid of public squares established the framework of today's Historic District, which is one of the 12 best historic districts to visit in America. Savannah also played significant roles during the American Revolution and Civil War. General William T. Sherman's Union army captured the city in December 1864 and gifted Savannah to President Abraham Lincoln for Christmas.

The city's historic character prevails, but embracing history was not always a priority. Parts of Savannah's downtown were deteriorating by the mid-20th century, as residents and businesses moved to newer, more car-centric areas. Some historic buildings faced demolition, including structures that preservationists later recognized as essential to the city's identity. The establishment of the Historic Savannah Foundation in 1955 helped launch a sustained preservation movement, and the organization's efforts helped save buildings and entire blocks that might otherwise have disappeared.