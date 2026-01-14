The 9 Best Cities In America For A Stress-Free Spring Escape In 2026, According To Visitors

Known year-round for its amazing arts scene, Santa Fe's walkable art districts and amazing spring blooms make it a gorgeous spring destination for 2026. By May, the weather warms up, with highs of around 72 degrees Fahrenheit, and the city has far fewer crowds than in the upcoming summer months, along with gorgeous adobe architecture unique to the Southwest. These stunning buildings are the perfect backdrop for a slew of art galleries and museums scattered around two art districts.

Canyon Road is the chance to stroll through 82 diverse galleries housed in buildings made in the aesthetically pleasing adobe architecture style. Visitors will find sculptures, ceramics, contemporary pieces, and even a small Matisse collection (at Matthews Gallery). The area has a reputation for approaching art with a reverence that shows in the quality of art on display, so visitors who want to start or expand a collection can expect only the best. In the equally walkable Railyard district, visitors will find Santa Fe's second art district.

Unlike Canyon Road, the eight galleries in the Railyard area focus exclusively on contemporary art. The Railyard is also home to the New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary. With this decidedly artistic bend and walkable streets, it's easy to see why visitors like this Redditor recommend the city: "Seconding Santa Fe. It has the highest number of art galleries outside New York and Paris. You can spend days just wandering around (on foot)." After the galleries, Railyard Park's 11 acres are a cornucopia of colorful sights as artistic as any painting. Greenery, colorful spring blooms, and birds make for a relaxing spring walk. Santa Fe Botanical Garden and Randall Davey Audubon Center also have pretty flowers.