Where Is The Oldest Roadside Welcome Center In America?
In the 1960s, U.S. Highway 301 — nicknamed the "Highway of Southern Hospitality" — was one of the busiest corridors on the East Coast, packed with snowbirds who trekked up to 1,099 miles to sunny Florida in order to escape frigid Northeastern winters. Travelers who crossed into Georgia were greeted by the Sylvania Historic Welcome Center, where Southern hospitality came in the form of complimentary Coca-Cola and Georgia peanuts. Interstate 95 eventually took over as today's faster route, but the landmark that gave Sylvania its nickname, "Welcome Station City," still welcomes those who want to travel a less busy thoroughfare. More than six decades after it first opened, Sylvania holds the title of America's longest-running state welcome center.
With its curved ceilings and touches of pink Etowah marble, the Sylvania Welcome Center is a piece of Space Age Americana listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Statesboro architect Edwin C. Eckles designed the welcome center, which opened in 1962 on a six-acre property at the edge of the South Carolina border. The concept was the brainchild of then-Georgia Gov. Ernest Vandiver, who wanted to introduce out-of-state travelers to all that Georgia had to offer.
What to find inside the Sylvania Historic Welcome Center
Most roadside welcome centers have brochures and maps, but none others serve free Coca-Cola from a soda fountain. The Sylvania Welcome Center has done just that since 1962, and it's the only state welcome center in Georgia that does along with complimentary peanuts. Former President Jimmy Carter grew up on a peanut farm in the charming, nostalgic town of Plains, Georgia, and helped make the state's peanut industry famous. The center has a life-size cutout of Carter on display, so you can say hello to a former president while enjoying your roadside snacks.
The shelves also stock other locally made products, including pecans, through Georgia Grown, a state program that supports local agriculture. You can also buy annual Georgia State Park passes for your next outdoor adventure at places such as George L. Smith State Park, which is located around an hour away and offers fishing and paddling alongside serene trails. Keep an eye on the clock during your drive, as the Sylvania Welcome Center is only open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The welcome center isn't the only reason to stop in Sylvania. Despite its population of just around 2,600 residents, the town has a lot to offer, from historic architecture to local shops and outdoor attractions. At Old Courthouse Park, two Civil War-era cannons known as "Napoleons" have stood since 1913. If you're still craving something sweet, there's Little Dipper Coffee and Ice Cream, while Kinchley Place is an overnight stay option in a Victorian bed-and-breakfast. Around 20 minutes from the welcome center, you can also visit the Brier Creek Revolutionary War Battlefield, which dates back to 1779. Continue southwest on U.S. Highway 301, and you'll reach Statesboro, a charming college city with a vibrant downtown that inspired the blues classic "Statesboro Blues."