Where Is The Oldest Roadside Welcome Center In America?

Most roadside welcome centers have brochures and maps, but none others serve free Coca-Cola from a soda fountain. The Sylvania Welcome Center has done just that since 1962, and it's the only state welcome center in Georgia that does along with complimentary peanuts. Former President Jimmy Carter grew up on a peanut farm in the charming, nostalgic town of Plains, Georgia, and helped make the state's peanut industry famous. The center has a life-size cutout of Carter on display, so you can say hello to a former president while enjoying your roadside snacks.

The shelves also stock other locally made products, including pecans, through Georgia Grown, a state program that supports local agriculture. You can also buy annual Georgia State Park passes for your next outdoor adventure at places such as George L. Smith State Park, which is located around an hour away and offers fishing and paddling alongside serene trails. Keep an eye on the clock during your drive, as the Sylvania Welcome Center is only open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The welcome center isn't the only reason to stop in Sylvania. Despite its population of just around 2,600 residents, the town has a lot to offer, from historic architecture to local shops and outdoor attractions. At Old Courthouse Park, two Civil War-era cannons known as "Napoleons" have stood since 1913. If you're still craving something sweet, there's Little Dipper Coffee and Ice Cream, while Kinchley Place is an overnight stay option in a Victorian bed-and-breakfast. Around 20 minutes from the welcome center, you can also visit the Brier Creek Revolutionary War Battlefield, which dates back to 1779. Continue southwest on U.S. Highway 301, and you'll reach Statesboro, a charming college city with a vibrant downtown that inspired the blues classic "Statesboro Blues."