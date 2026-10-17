Missouri's Less-Crowded State Park With Cliffside Waterfalls And Woodland Trails Is Under An Hour From St. Louis
For urban adventurers, St. Louis, Missouri, has no shortage of enticing attractions. And while the famed Gateway Arch and other city attractions may draw 24.7 million visitors per year (according to Explore St. Louis), lovers of the great outdoors are in for a treat at a less-visited state park only 45 minutes from downtown. Located in Jefferson County's Cedar Hill, Don Robinson State Park offers a landscape of sandstone box canyons — gorges with incredibly steep walls like a gift box — carved by seasonal waterfalls and streams, without the crowds you'd expect at Castlewood State Park or other high-traffic destinations.
Opened in 2017, this Ozark preserve is one of Missouri's newer state parks and was donated by Don Robinson, a local businessman known for making his fortune selling the heavy-duty cleaner Off, as per Missouri State Parks. Since opening, it has turned into a beloved nature retreat for city dwellers seeking solitude, hiking, and swoon-worthy fall foliage. It also features a covered picnic area and a viewing platform overlooking a seemingly endless sea of forest below.
The park's location off I-44 makes it an ideal stopping point for anyone road tripping between St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri. Visitors on Google Maps report ample parking, but recommend arriving early on weekends to secure a spot. Although the park offers "special-use camping" for non-profits, regular visitors will have to drive 15 minutes to Robertsville State Park for electric and standard tent sites. The park is open year-round from 7 a.m. to 30 minutes after sunset, and won't cost you anything to visit.
Explore the trails at Don Robinson State Park
Don Robinson State Park makes the most of its waterfalls and canyon landscape with over 6 miles of hiking trails. "When we laid out those trails, the idea was for people to see what's unique about this site," interpretive resource coordinator Erik Otto told St. Louis Magazine. "When people see that canyon, it's awesome looking. It's amazing. You see 40- to 50-foot bluffs that drop down, and there's a stream that flows through."
There are two main hiking trails: the 2.4-mile LaBarque Hills Trail and 3.9-mile Sandstone Canyon Trail. If waterfalls are your top priority, the Missouri Division of Tourism recommends embarking on the Sandstone Canyon Trail after a big rain in the spring. Featuring almost 6,000 reviews on AllTrails, this is arguably the most popular loop in the park. You'll find several vista points for waterfall gazing and oak and hickory canopies leading to sandstone cliff faces. Visitors consider the hike a decent workout, while the park recommends planning three hours on the trail.
If you have a limited amount of time, you'll want to try the LaBarque Hills Trail. Taking around an hour and 45 minutes, the loop winds through shady woodlands before reaching the tallest point in the park. While the cliffs along this path may not be as tall as those on the Sandstone Canyon Trail, the views from the ridges are enough to entice your average hiker. Both loops feature steep drop-offs, so you'll want to follow these ranger tips for staying safe while hiking.
The best times to visit Don Robinson State Park
Although Don Robinson is open year-round, the fall is one of the most beautiful times to visit. Thanks to the sheer quantity of trees like cedars and Chinquapin oaks, the entire park turns into a blazing, autumn leaf show. Plus, there's plenty of space, so you won't feel suffocated by the leaf-hunting crowds that descend upon Castlewood State Park, a popular destination for biking, fishing, and hiking outside St. Louis.
From the expansive viewing platform next to the large parking lot, leaf-peepers can enjoy a panorama of gorges dressed in green, red, orange, and gold leaves. This is a great option for visitors who don't want to hike or have limited mobility. Here, you'll find permanent Adirondack chairs positioned just-so for taking in the full majesty of fall colors. The viewing platform is also home to the picnic shelters and several stand-alone grills. This space is usually available to all, but you can also reserve the picnic shelter for up to 100 guests by calling the park.
Keep in mind that if you visit during the fall, when it hasn't rained in a while, you likely won't encounter waterfalls. However, depending on the scenic views you prefer, it might be a worthwhile trade-off. Alternatively, during the cold winter months, the waterfalls sometimes freeze into icy cascades, turning the hiking trails into an otherworldly landscape of glistening icicles against rough sandstone. For another fall foliage spot in the Show-Me State, visit Taum Sauk Mountain State Park, home to Missouri's highest peak and some excellent hidden trails.