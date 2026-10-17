Missouri's Less-Crowded State Park With Cliffside Waterfalls And Woodland Trails Is Under An Hour From St. Louis

For urban adventurers, St. Louis, Missouri, has no shortage of enticing attractions. And while the famed Gateway Arch and other city attractions may draw 24.7 million visitors per year (according to Explore St. Louis), lovers of the great outdoors are in for a treat at a less-visited state park only 45 minutes from downtown. Located in Jefferson County's Cedar Hill, Don Robinson State Park offers a landscape of sandstone box canyons — gorges with incredibly steep walls like a gift box — carved by seasonal waterfalls and streams, without the crowds you'd expect at Castlewood State Park or other high-traffic destinations.

Opened in 2017, this Ozark preserve is one of Missouri's newer state parks and was donated by Don Robinson, a local businessman known for making his fortune selling the heavy-duty cleaner Off, as per Missouri State Parks. Since opening, it has turned into a beloved nature retreat for city dwellers seeking solitude, hiking, and swoon-worthy fall foliage. It also features a covered picnic area and a viewing platform overlooking a seemingly endless sea of forest below.

The park's location off I-44 makes it an ideal stopping point for anyone road tripping between St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri. Visitors on Google Maps report ample parking, but recommend arriving early on weekends to secure a spot. Although the park offers "special-use camping" for non-profits, regular visitors will have to drive 15 minutes to Robertsville State Park for electric and standard tent sites. The park is open year-round from 7 a.m. to 30 minutes after sunset, and won't cost you anything to visit.