The Best Time To Arrive At Florida Springs For A Calmer Swim
As someone who's lived in Florida for about 20 years, I've spent the majority of my time just down the road from some of the Sunshine State's best springs. Locals love these natural swimming holes immensely, but we've seen how busy they can get. It's completely understandable that first-time visitors sometimes see the line of people waiting to get in and wonder if a swim in the springs is worth it. Let me assure you, it totally is. Florida springs make up some of the most spectacular destinations across Florida, and us locals will tell you they are a must-visit. Luckily, there are a few tricks to maximizing your experience so you can have a calmer swim. This includes arriving at the best time — early morning.
Just like any Florida attraction, timing is everything. If you visit the springs at the right time, you can have an amazing visit. For example, my friend's father visits Wekiwa Springs early every morning to take a calm swim. It's great exercise, and he likes having that me-time, too. By going early, crowds are limited, and there are usually only a few people swimming in the springs that early (if any). With fewer people, there's less noise, and the wee hours of the morning create a serene experience. It's so calming to have the springs to yourself.
It's best to arrive as soon as guests are first admitted. Take a look online to see what time the spring you're hoping to visit opens. Several of Florida's springs are located within state parks, and most open at 8 a.m. This time can vary by park, though, so always check ahead.
The best days and time of year to visit Florida springs
Just as the time of day can affect your visit, the day of the week is important too. Weekends tend to be busier. Since adults are often off work and kids are out of school, it makes complete sense. If you're looking for a calmer swimming experience without many people around, try visiting between Monday and Friday. The season can also make a difference. As a local, I enjoy swimming in the springs all year long. During the summer, there are a lot of visitors, meaning it is even more critical to go early during the week.
The water feels good on a hot summer day, but you can visit other times of the year, too. Florida's springs have an average temperature of 72 degrees Fahrenheit, per Visit Florida. It doesn't change based upon the temperature of the air since spring water flows from an underground aquifer. On a chilly winter day, the water actually feels warm in comparison.
During the colder months, manatees also flock to the springs to take a swim because the water keeps them warm. For an extra cool swim in a spring, check out Crystal River, one of the best snorkeling destinations in America. This is also the only place in the state where people and manatees are allowed to swim together, and during the winter there are upwards of 1,000 sea cows hanging out in that area. There's something pretty calming and surreal about being face to face with these gentle giants.
Florida springs that require a reservation
Some of Florida's most popular springs are easing crowds by limiting the number of visitors each day. Wekiwa Springs was the first state park to test out the reservation system, and since then, more parks have adopted it. Now, you also have to make an advance reservation to visit Rainbow Springs State Park and Henderson Beach State Park at any point during the year. Blue Spring State Park also requires an advance reservation, but swimming is only allowed between April 1 and November 14. Hundreds of manatees gather there every winter, too, but unlike Crystal River, swimming with them isn't allowed. Kelly Park-Rock Springs isn't a state park, but the Florida spring with picturesque scenery also has a formal reservation system that requires visitors to buy tickets in advance.
Since the best time to take a calm swim in a Florida spring is in the morning, on the day of your reservation, you can wake up with the roosters, throw on your swimsuit, and get to the spring as early as possible. For the full Florida nature experience, some recreational areas where springs are located have camping available on-site. If you stay overnight and wake up at the springs, you may even get to be the first swimmer of the day.