The Best Time To Arrive At Florida Springs For A Calmer Swim

As someone who's lived in Florida for about 20 years, I've spent the majority of my time just down the road from some of the Sunshine State's best springs. Locals love these natural swimming holes immensely, but we've seen how busy they can get. It's completely understandable that first-time visitors sometimes see the line of people waiting to get in and wonder if a swim in the springs is worth it. Let me assure you, it totally is. Florida springs make up some of the most spectacular destinations across Florida, and us locals will tell you they are a must-visit. Luckily, there are a few tricks to maximizing your experience so you can have a calmer swim. This includes arriving at the best time — early morning.

Just like any Florida attraction, timing is everything. If you visit the springs at the right time, you can have an amazing visit. For example, my friend's father visits Wekiwa Springs early every morning to take a calm swim. It's great exercise, and he likes having that me-time, too. By going early, crowds are limited, and there are usually only a few people swimming in the springs that early (if any). With fewer people, there's less noise, and the wee hours of the morning create a serene experience. It's so calming to have the springs to yourself.

It's best to arrive as soon as guests are first admitted. Take a look online to see what time the spring you're hoping to visit opens. Several of Florida's springs are located within state parks, and most open at 8 a.m. This time can vary by park, though, so always check ahead.