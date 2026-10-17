10 Things That Will Get You Turned Away When You Visit The White House

Home to the POTUS since President John Adams and his wife, Abigail, first took up residence there in 1800, the White House is one of the United States' most iconic symbols. With a rich history dating back to its rebuilding after the British set fire to the original White House during the War of 1812, the current incarnation of the presidential residence has stood tall for more than 200 years. Every addition and architectural change represents a piece of U.S. history, a story visitors can experience on a self-guided White House tour in one of the best activities for adults on a Washington, D.C. vacation.

The White House is also a government building and the president's workspace, which means that, just like a trip through the TSA checkpoint at the airport, visitors should expect tight security with a fairly long list of prohibited items. There are no storage facilities, and you can't simply dispose of your items as you do at the airport. Visitors who arrive with prohibited items can expect to get turned away at the gate.

And, while there's a list of prohibited items on the Secret Service website, it's not comprehensive. If the Secret Service determines that something could represent a potential safety risk, it won't matter if it's not on their official list — they reserve the right to bar your entry. We've covered some of the items that could keep you from entering the White House below, but it's also a good idea to check the official list right before you go since the banned items list can change with little notice. But no matter when you're visiting the White House, be sure to leave these banned items in your hotel room so you don't get turned away.